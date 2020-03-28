Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Robert Chapman,
Deputy Chief
Friday, March 13
• Caller advised she lost her wallet in Kroger and it was not found.
• Caller advised of his neighbor’s nephew reporting his aunt’s boyfriend beating her.
• Caller requested an officer due to her sister’s boyfriend being intoxicated and getting aggressive with her and her mother.
• Caller requested an officer due to both of her vehicles being vandalized.
Saturday, March 14
• Caller requested an officer due to his truck being broken into the night prior and change was taken from the inside.
Sunday, March 15
• Caller requested assistance at a location due to a fire that started in a bedroom upstairs. The flame was confined in the room at the time of the call.
• An officer was marked ENR to a location to pick up David Evans. A report was taken on the warrant arrest and an arrest was made on David L. Evans.
Tuesday, March 17
• Caller requested an officer due to observing another male in the facility assault a female staff member.
Wednesday, March 18
Caller advised of an odor coming from the furnace that she has never smelled before. She was advised to contact the repairman after officers checked and found no issue.
Thursday, March 19
• An officer marked out at a location due to an open burn.
• Caller advised of two people fighting on the porch, getting physical, while kids were in the home.
• An officer was requested at a residence due to the neighbors being outside. The woman was reported of trying to leave the residence and the male jumped on her car. The male slapped the female when she exited the vehicle. The female proceeded to run inside and locked the male outside of the house. Yelling continued.
Saturday, March 21
• Caller advised he was jumped by several subjects and possibly broke his hand.
Sunday, March 22
• Caller advised there was a vehicle parked across the street that was on fire. The car was reported as fully engulfed at the time.
• A unit was ENR to a location to pick up prisoner Eric K. Lee on a warrant out of the agency. An arrest was made o Eric K. Lee for an active warrant and the prisoner was transported to the Pickaway County Jail.
• Caller advised she got off the phone with her daughter who reported of her boyfriend beating her, so she then fled the apartment. Her boyfriend, Raymond Powell, reportedly had a firearm in his possession. It was unknown if he was in the apartment or chasing her. An arrest was made on Raymond Donell Powell II for assault. Prisoner was transported to Pickaway County Jail.
Monday, March 23
• Caller requested an officer due to a male subject stealing merchandise from a store on 18th.
Tuesday, March 24
• Caller advised her boyfriend had been hitting her and throwing things at her. Caller stated he had a knife and she was asking the officers to hurry. An arrest was made on Shane Michael Snyder.
Thursday, March 26
• Caller advised of heavy smoke in the area of the residence. Officers were unable to locate the flames in the apartment complex.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.