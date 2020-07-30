Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Robert Chapman,
Deputy Chief
Wednesday, July 15
• Caller with Smith Construction advised that someone broke into and vandalized their aluminum door and tools were stolen the night prior.
• Caller advised of two males fist fighting in the parking lot at a location. Caller stated one male left on his bicycle wearing a grey shirt and a hat, heading toward Speedway on Lancaster Pike. The other male was still in the parking lot.
• Caller advised her employee was a 16-year-old male being threatened he was going to be beat up after work. Caller stated there were four trucks sitting in the parking lot waiting for him to come outside.
Thursday, July 16
• Caller advised his daughter had called him saying she needed officers at her residence due to her boyfriend, Steve Liebe, causing issues. Caller stated that he could hear the male yelling in the background. An arrest was made on Steve Liebe for domestic violence.
Friday, July 17
• Caller advised there was a suspicious male wearing shorts and no shirt, carrying items out of the back of the white house with the fenced-in yard, next to Logan Street. The male did not live at the residence.
• Caller advised she stopped at a yard sale and two subjects stole her wallet. Caller advised they were in a grey Chevy Cavalier and were last seen traveling east on High Street.
• Caller requested an officer due to wanting his son out for not paying rent. Caller stated he is elderly and his son was making threats toward him.
Saturday, July 18
• Caller advised of someone stealing her wallet.
• Caller advised someone was getting violent with her. Caller advised the subject was male and threw a book bag at her and punched her vehicle. She advised she was in a Honda Odyssey.
• Caller advised there was a female throwing eggs at her apartment.
• Caller advised his friend’s black Dodge truck was broken into around 6:30 a.m. and tools were stolen. He reported he had the incident on camera.
Sunday, July 19
• Caller advised there was a silver car with multiple people inside driving around the trailer court harassing her and trying to start a fight.
• Caller advised he watched three males break into his vehicle and several others joined. The incident occurred on Hayes Court. The caller followed them over to Big Lots. Caller stated the males were in that area.
• Caller requested an officer due to stopping a shoplifter who had stolen some merchandise from the store. Caller described her has wearing a grey shirt and having a large orange purse on her. The female left the purse and took off from the store in a grey Honda Civic.
• Caller advised of an active fight between six juveniles and an adult. Caller advised the juveniles were all wearing bathing suits and the fight appeared to be broken up. An officer was on scene requesting a medic for a female juvenile feeling light headed and about to pass out.
• Caller requested documentation that a prisoner was let out on furlough from jail and then showed up on her property. Caller advised they got into an argument. Caller just wanted it on record that the male showed up, given that there was a no-contact order issued on the both of them.
Tuesday, July 21
• Caller requested an officer due to observing a subject bend the back door to the neighboring trailer to get inside. Caller advised she did not know if the person was allowed to be there or breaking into the home. Caller described the subject as wearing a shirt and shorts with long hair.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.