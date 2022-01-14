G. Shawn Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Friday, Jan. 7
• Officers marked out for a warrant check An arrest was made on Felicity Marie Taylor.
• Cans of compressed air were stolen from the store. There was a maroon 4-door and in the back window, a caller could see brown hair and a blue hoodie and jeans.
• Caller advised there was an active fight in the parking lot on U.S. 23.
• Officer marked out to Lancaster Pike in reference to an assault that occurred.
• Caller stated she was assaulted. She had previously caller for an officer in reference to a package theft, but neglected to tell the officer she had been assaulted.
• Caller stated a subject was causing a domestic disturbance.
• Caller believed the Hampton Inn was on fire.
Saturday, Jan. 8
• Caller advised someone cut his catalytic converter off of his vehicle. Caller advised the suspects left in a black Chevy Trailblazer.
• Subject on station advised he refused to work on a job for a resident who resided on East Franklin Street and the resident was threatening him.
• Caller requested to file a report with an officer due to someone taking her daughter’s phone and putting it in the toilet at and event the day prior.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer due to being harassed.
Sunday, Jan. 9
• Caller stated she was contacted by a subject who asked her to contact CPD because the subject was refusing to leave the property and the caller believed the subject had a warrant.
Monday, Jan. 10
• Caller advised of a female on Mowrer Road attempting to assault people at the residence.
• Caller advised two of his vehicle windows were busted out of his 2004 Chevy Suburban.
• Caller advised he was just released from jail that day and was being harassed by a victim in the court case against him.
• Caller advised she saw a male by the pharmacy exit the area showing two subjects his shotgun. Caller stated he was in a white car and left eh area toward U.S. 56.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding receiving threats from a subject. Caller stated he was threatening her and her husband personally.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
• CPD received an anonymous tip from a person who stated he was assaulted the night prior on North Court Street. The person left no name or address where they live, or a phone number to contact. The call stated someone in what looked like a light brown jacket was being very loud and obnoxious. The caller walked out without goods because of the individual. Immediately, after walking out, the individual shouted at the caller and came toward the caller, ramming his body into the caller’s body, then proceeded to threaten the caller. The individual assaulted the caller in front of the staff of the business and customers stated they knew the caller there and the individual could not do much.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
• Officer set out to serve a warrant on William Haddox II. The warrant was served.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding a subject trying to cash checks. Caller stated the subject called to let him know that a check was attempted to be cashed and the subject was caught on camera.
• Caller requested an officer due to two juveniles getting into a fight in the area of Clinton Street. Caller stated they both were wearing black jackets with black backpacks. Caller said they were last seen running on the railroad tracks.
• Caller stated he heard what he believed to be two gunshots and someone yelling.
• Caller believed her neighbor was illegally burning trash.
Thursday, Jan. 13
• Caller advised a subject was involved in a physical domestic at a location on Hayward Street.
• Caller advised someone vandalized lights on his gates sometime the night prior.
• Person on station wanted to speak with an officer due to someone illegally dumping items into the dumpster.
• PCSO requested for units to be on the lookout for a trailer that was just stolen from the Laurelville area. PCSO advised the trailer was grey in color and was being pulled by a dually truck. It was told to be heading westbound on U.S. 56. PCSO stated the owner’s husband was following behind the stolen trailer.
• Caller reported a female with purple hair, wearing sweats and a hoodie, just stole a large amount of items and walked out of the store toward Elsea’s Trailer Park.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.