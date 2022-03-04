G. Shawn Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Friday, Feb. 25
• An arrest was made on Michael Eversole for a warrant out of PCSO. Prisoner was relayed into the custody of PCSO.
• Person on station wanted to speak with an officer in reference to an ongoing domestic situation.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding being harassed by a female.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding a subject calling his wife’s place of employment and harassing her. The wife lost her job because of it.
• Person on station wanted to speak with an officer regarding his food stamp card either being stolen or lost.
• Person on station wanted to speak with an officer regarding being harassed by phone at work and then followed.
• Warrant service on Cameron Eby.
• Female on station wanted to speak with an officer regarding a subject following her to the bank and taking her bankcard from her.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding his Smith and Wesson 9 mm being stolen sometime the week prior, while he was in the hospital. Caller stated he knew who had it.
• Female on station wanted to speak with an officer regarding someone charging to her bank account.
• Caller requested an officer to a location on East Main Street regarding her “baby daddy” acting like he was going to bust out her car windows. Caller said she took video.
Saturday, Feb. 26
• Caller requested officers regarding her 76-year-old husband going missing. Caller stated he walked out the door 15 minutes prior and she could not find him.
• Caller advised of three males who were trying to kick his door in. Caller advised one male’s name and that another was older. The last male was described as Hispanic.
• CPD received a call on the main line from a female advising she was looking fro her 6-year-old son. She advised she left her son with her husband earlier and her son was not with him later, nor with his grandparents. Later, there was another call from the phone number advising that she was out and requested for a deputy to be sent. Caller later disconnected the line before any further information could be obtained.
• Subject on station wanted to speak with an officer in reference to his vehicle being stolen.
• Caller advised there was a verbal domestic happening on Fairview Boulevard.
• CPD received a call out of their jurisdiction advising of a 12-year-old granddaughter being assaulted by a female. The information was given to PCSO.
• Caller advised a subject stole her keys.
Sunday, Feb. 27
• Caller advised of a male subject fighting people in the house.
• Caller advised people fighting on West Main Street.
• Caller advised she was following behind a red Chrysler van and there was a child, about one year old who was not in a car seat and was standing between the driver and passenger seat. Caller advised the vehicle was currently traveling northbound on Atwater and was then eastbound on Cedar Height Road.
• Officers marked out to East Main Street with a female whom advised she could not find her husband.
• Subject on station wanted to speak with an officer in reference to a subject that had a protection order against her coming to her house.
Wednesday, March 2
• Officer requested a report for menacing.
• Male on station wanted to speak with an officer regarding being threatened.
Thursday, March 3
• Person on station wanted to speak with an officer regarding a theft that occurred on the 25th of February.
• Caller advised of heavy smoke showing from the backyard of an address on Stella Avenue. Caller stated it did not appear that anyone was home.
• Alarm company advised of a commercial fire alarm showing fire water flow point.
• Caller advised a subject went to get him cigarettes and took the change from his $50 and took off running.
• PCSO advised there was a verbal domestic between two subjects at a location on Walnut Street.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.