Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Wednesday, Oct. 27
• Caller advised her husband woke up and needed to go home. Caller advised the male subject left his residence on a bicycle and was seen wearing black clothes.
• Caller advised there was a subject urinating and he stole a paperwork folder. Caller advised the male subject was running down an alley, near the police department with an Ohio State jacket and jeans.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer due to her mother’s vehicle coming up missing from the lots. Caller stated Berger security had checked the lot and did not locate it. Caller sate he had made contact with the tow companies around town in case it had been previously towed. The description of the car was a Chevrolet Malibu. Caller advised she was the power of attorney of her mother.
Thursday, Oct. 28
• There was a reported verbal argument in the alley between Walnut and Logan.
• Caller reported a theft of a weed eater and gas can.
• Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office advised Frankie Tate was set to be released from their jail and he showed a warrant in leads through the CPD and it needed to be served.
• Caller believed juveniles were tampering with an ATM I the drive-thru.
Monday, Nov. 1
• Caller advised two males got out of a blue Kia and climbed a wall and pushed down a retaining wall.
• Caller advised there was a subject sitting in a dark grey Kia Sorento, was person in a bright pink hoodie and another in a blue hoodie who stole a catalytic converter.
• Officer marked out with a female who had an active warrant out of CPD. An arrest was made on Joni Hill.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
• Caller advised there was milk and toffee on the floor and they wanted to make a report.
• Caller requested an officer due to his phone being stolen after it fell out of his pocket in the area of East Ohio Street. Caller said the location was showing on East Ohio Street.
• Caller advised a subject took her vehicle and was supposed to be gone for and hour and had not returned when expected.
• Caller advised of hearing gunshots in the area.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
• County advising of a Nissan Crossover smoking in the parking lot. Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office handled the call.
• Caller advised his durance smelled like it was on fire. He shut the power off to it.
• Caller stated the mother of his children texted him saying his brother and his girlfriend were yelling and throwing items at each other. Female was given a courtesy ride to Big Lots where she was picked up by a family member.
• Caller stated he could hear his neighbors yelling, then when he looked out his front door, he saw what he believed to be two people wrestling.
• Caller stated she watched a female exit a vehicle and get into another vehicle and take a wallet, returned to her vehicle and counted the money before leaving.
• Caller requested an officer due to witnessing a fight at the location with two to three subjects. No weapons were reported.
Thursday, Nov. 4
• Caller requested to speak with an officer to report several thefts.
• Caller reported her daughter’s bicycle was stolen the night prior.
• Caller advised a subject was under the influence of something and it was causing a disorderly situation at the caller’s residence. Caller stated the male subject was being violent toward her and putting his hands on her. Caller advised the subject was known to carry a pocket knife, but is was not known if it was on him at the time of the call. Caller wanted the male to leave the premises.
• Caller stated a vehicle pulled into the parking lot and there were flames coming from under the hood.
• Caller stated a subject was destroying property.
• Caller stated a subject placed his personal property in the street and poured bleach on it.
• Caller stated a subject egged her house.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.