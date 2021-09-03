Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Thursday, Aug. 26
• Caller yelling advised of a male subject yelling at her stating they tried to obtain further information and the hostile caller advised the male was leaving.
• Caller stated a subject was breaking items in the house.
• Caller stated he was threatened.
• Caller stated her daughter was walking home when she was followed by a male in a semi asking her if she needed a ride.
• Caller stated he had not heard from a subject in four days and heard the subject had been staying in the woods near the cemetery.
• Officer marked out with Rodney Jenkins. A warrant arrest was made.
Friday, Aug. 27
• Officer marked out with Dawn Loudermilk who had an active warrant through the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office. An arrest was made.
• Possible electrical fire. Caller stated her trailer was filling up with smoke.
• Caller stated a subject was beating up his mother and grandmother.
• Caller stated his neighbors had a fire and they were burning something that smelled badly.
Saturday, Aug. 28
• Caller advised she was scammed out of money from an online company.
• Caller advised that she had a creepy conversation with a male with tattoos and she wanted to speak with an officer. Caller stated that the male subject advised “she wouldn’t be hard to find because he knew where she worked.”
• Subject on station advised that he had been talking to a person online and has sent incriminating pictures to that person. Subject stated that the person was now threatening him that if he did no give $1,000 to them, they would disclose the photos.
• Caller stated she let a subject borrow her car, but they have not returned it.
Sunday, Aug. 29
• Caller advised she could smell something on fire inside her house. All residents were advised to evacuate safely.
• Caller advised that he got into an argument with a subject. Caller was asked what the argument was about and the caller advised they didn’t know what the subject threatened them with, saying he was Black.
• Subject on station advised that his ex had a court order to bring the shared juveniles to the location. Subject advised the ex was refusing to bring the children to the exchange. Subject advised he wanted to make a report.
• Subject on station advised that he filed his motorcycle as stolen with Franklin County. Subject advised the vehicle was possible in Circleville.
Monday, Aug. 30
• Officer initiated for vandalism on East Mound Street in Circleville.
• Caller advised that a subject had cut down their flag.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding being scammed through eBay.
• Caller reported that a 16-year-old male was assaulted on Clark Drive on Saturday, Aug. 28, between 9 and 10 a.m.
• Staff member at Kroger advised that a subject was in the store and she was trespassed years ago for theft. An arrest was made on Renee Rittenhouse for an active warrant out of Pickaway County.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
• Caller requested an officer due to two subjects in a beige and black older GMC truck having what appeared to be sexual intercourse. Caller stated they were parked in front of the mural.
• Caller requested a report for a wallet stolen from the location. Caller stated the subjects used the cards in the wallet at McDonalds, Sheetz, Shell, Walmart and Goodwill.
• Caller requested an officer due to getting into an altercation with his mother.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
• Caller advised of a blue Kia at pump No. 3 “shooting up” at the pump. An arrest was made on Robert Wutzler.
• Caller advised there was a male and a female standing outside arguing. Caller stated the male pushed the female into the house and they were still fighting.
• Caller advised smoke detectors were going off in the basement and other rooms of the house. The residents were asked to evacuate safely.
• Female advised she was being harassed at a construction site.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.