G. Shawn Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Monday, Dec. 13
• Caller advised of a male subject who was choking a female inside of a vehicle. Caller stated the vehicle continues east on 56.
• Caller advised of a male subject who was grabbing onto a female and advised her not to get into his car. Caller stated they were in a Jeep SUV.
• School resource officer advised he was en route to the location in reference to threats occurring.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding threats. Caller stated a male as continually harassing the front desk and he was banned from the hotel.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding strobe lights and a reese hitch and receiver taken from his truck.
Thursday, Dec. 16
• Caller advised that her towable enclosed trailer was missing. Caller advised that it was last seen secure the night prior.
• Caller advised of a road-rage issue on 23 involving a white Nissan car. Caller advised that she pulled into a location on South Court Street to get out of the situation and a male subject in the vehicle approached her vehicle and started banging on the window, shouting obscenities and threatened to harm the caller. Caller advised the subject left the scene.
• Caller advised her 2014 Genuine scooter was stolen.
• Caller advised she had been giving a 10 percent discount to a male that lied to her and advised her that he was a veteran.
• Caller stated he saw a male steal a package off of the porch of a house on West Corwin Street.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.