G. Shawn Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Wednesday, Jan. 26
• Caller advised of a fight amongst juveniles at a location on Nicholas Drive. Caller stated it appeared no weapons were involved at the time. Caller later advised an adult broke up the fight, which resulted in the juveniles fleeing toward the path to the schools.
• Caller requested an officer due to a subject becoming aggressive and destroying property in an altercation.
Thursday, Jan. 27
• Caller requested to speak with an officer due to his child’s mother having had relative texting him and making threats toward him if he did not bring his child back to her.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer due to a subject using his and her kids’ social security numbers to file his taxes. Caller stated non of his children are biologically his.
‘• Caller requested an officer regarding a man threatening to beat her son up.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.