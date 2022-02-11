G. Shawn Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Friday, Feb. 4
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding a theft that previously occurred.
• Caller advised his partner was off of her medication and was starting domestic trouble at a location on Edwards Road.
Saturday, Feb. 5
• Caller advised her husband had been drinking all day and was taking his mother’s car and driving drunk. An arrest was made on Tony R. Graham.
Sunday, Feb. 6
• Anonymous caller advised of a subject, Chad Mumaw, having an active warrant out of CPD. He was working on a white car and the hood was up. Caller advised the subject was wearing a brown flannel. An arrest was made.
• Caller requested an officer to a location on East Mound Street due to her sister showing up to her house and punching her in the face. An arrest was made on Brandi King.
• Caller advised her son, Johnnie Johnston Jr., contacted her and said he was out in the cold all day and was freezing to death. Caller stated he advised her that he would kill himself if she did not come and pick him up. Caller advised the male had an active warrant for his arrest. An arrest was made on Johnnie Johnston.
• A third-party caller advised a subject was refusing to leave a residence on Highland Avenue.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
• Probation requested patrol units to the court regarding Donald Hopkins with an APA warrant. A warrant arrest was made on Donald Hopkins.
Thursday, Feb. 10
• Subject on station advised that family members stole his checks.
• Probation units marked out t oa location on York Street on a warrant check. An arrest was made on Shane Snyder for a warrant out of the Circleville Police Department.
• PCSO received a 911, female stated her husband was drunk and she wanted him out. They were going through a divorce. The female disconnected with no return number of identity information.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.