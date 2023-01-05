featured Circleville Police Report For Jan. 4 Jan 5, 2023 Jan 5, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Circleville Police Reports for Jan. 4. Recipe of the Day You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Vikings Have A New Football Coach Callihan Honored By Customers After 33 Plus Years With USPS Teays Valley Welcomes New Football Head Coach Brian Cross Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News Smith Hired As OCU President Trending Recipes