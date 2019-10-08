Oct. 7
At 1:03 a.m., caller advised of a suspicious white male walking down the middle of the street with a flashlight looking into vehicles. Caller advised that he was last seen near the 600 block of Scioto St.
Unable to locate.
At 9:10 a.m., person came on station requesting an officer due to a bad check given in the amount of $1,237.
Report taken.
At 10:21 a.m., caller requested an officer due to her credit card being stolen and used for multiple transactions at several locations in Circleville.
Report taken.
At 12:25 p.m., caller requested an officer due to a vehicle accident in front of the Pumpkin Patch Farm Market involving two white vehicles.
Report taken.
At 12:42 p.m., caller requested to speak with an officer on the 100 block of Wilson Ave. after finding broken lawn ornaments in his yard. Caller believes it may belong to the individuals who had their lawn ornaments destroyed over the weekend.
Report taken on found property.