Oct. 30
At 2:25 a.m., caller advised her husband came home drunk to their S. Scioto St. residence and is being belligerant beating on the door and her child is in there with him.
Report taken on domestic dispute. The male left the area prior to the officer’s arrival. The male has an entered warrant within radius out of Hocking County.
At 10:19 a.m., caller advised a residence on Logan St. is playing the music really loud again today like they did yesterday.
Report taken and resident has been advised on disorderly conduct and the city noise ordinance.
At 10:30 a.m., caller advised her cat is stuck and unable to get down from a telephone pole at the corner of Renick and Dearborn streets.
Circleville Fire Department advised they received a call that the cat climbed down.
At 10:33 a.m., caller advised that her gold Grand Am was stolen from the 100 block of Logan St.
Report taken.
At 10:59 a.m., caller advised his grandmother had several thousand dollars stolen from her residence on the 100 block of Hillcrest Dr.
Report taken.
At 1:14 p.m., caller advised of a found needle near their parking lot on the 1100 block of N. Court St.
Needle has been disposed of.
At 1:19 p.m., caller advised her grandson’s bike was stolen from her back porch on the 100 block of E. Mill St. She has the video.
Report taken.
At 1:30 p.m., caller believes someone is living in a shed on the 100 block of Villa Dr. and that he has been trespassed.
Subject has been trespassed from the Elsea Mobile Village.
At 2:24 p.m., caller advised subject who is trespassed from the 500 block of E. Ohio St. is at her mom’s residence trying to get in by banging on the door.
Report taken.
At 2:34 p.m., caller advised that her mom was pulling into her apartment at Kingston Ct. when someone hit her vehicle.
Report taken. Pickaway Twp. Fire Department transported to Berger.
At 5:32 p.m., Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office passed on reckless operation information on a blue Cadillac SUV that has been all over the roadway at high rates of speeds. The vehicle ran off of the road a couple of times and almost struck another vehicle. The Cadillac SUV is coming in westbound from Walnut Creek Pike.
Unable to locate vehicle.
At 5:57 p.m., caller advised someone broke into his grandmother’s residence on E. Mill St. and stole a cell phone worth $300.
Report taken.
At 10:53 p.m., caller advised that there are two underaged females that reside in an apartment on Logan St. She states that they are screaming and running back and forth inside the residence and this is keeping her child awake.
Resident has been advised.
At 11:27 p.m., caller advised there is a male that is inside the Duke and Duchess, who is wearing a red Ohio State hoodie, that has been trespassed from the property.
The male has been advised that he has been trespassed from the business and not to return.