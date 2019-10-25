Oct. 24
At 6:52 a.m., caller advised she was involved in a non-injury accident at the South Court St. railroad crossing.
No report taken, the only damage was minor scratches.
At 7:16 a.m., advised that Dustin M. Sutton is at the residence on the 300 block of Barnes Ave. and he has a warrant.
Arrest made on Dustin M. Sutton, and report taken.
At 9:16 a.m., caller advised of a non-injury accident on the parking lot of Short Stop involving a gray Hummer and a smaller gray car.
No report taken by request, and involved parties exchanged information.
At 11:12 a.m., caller advised that there is a person that has been at the Pumpkin Show Park for several days and appears to be setting up camp in that area with a lot of clothing items, etc.
Person has been advised to move along and will seek help at PICCA.
At 11:25 a.m., damage was done to a roll-up door to a storage unit at Circleville Self Storage. It appears someone backed into it.
Report taken on property damage.
At 12:29 p.m., caller advised another business is using the dumpster of Creative Chaos.
Report taken, and warrant arrest made on Eric Copley.
At 3:22 p.m., report taken on traffic stop at Pickaway and Ohio streets. Arrest made on Betsy Vangundy.
At 5:01 p.m., advised a male that Circleville Police has a warrant out on is walking into the department lobby.
Warrant arrest made on Levi Haller.
At 6:27 p.m., caller advised a couple of windows were busted out by a juvenile on the 200 block of Fourth Ave.
Report taken.