At 5:59 a.m, Walmart requested officers for two theft suspects that were last seen walking around the corner of the Dollar Tree. Advised a male in a gray sweatshirt and a female in a blue jacket, a pink shirt with a design on the front who is carrying a large bag, possibly stole some items from Walmart. Unsure if subjects crossed Crites Rd. or went behind the Dollar Tree.
Pickaway County Sheriff's Office located the male at the rear of the Dollar Tree.
At 3:51 p.m., caller on 100 block of W. Main St. advised of a male subject stealing a display phone and then leaving Boost Mobile. Male was described as wearing a camouflage hat and sunglasses. Male was also report as being with a blonde girl.
Report taken.
At 4:11 p.m., caller requested an officer due to juveniles approaching him to sell watches at Ted Lewis Park. Caller stated he had several on his arm and wanted to sell them. Juvenile males were wearing a teal shirt and black/gray shirt with shorts. Both were on bicycles near the shelter house in the park.
Juveniles left prior to officer's arrival.
At 5:38 p.m., caller requested an officer due to juveniles causing problems and riding their bicycles on top of picnic tables in Ted Lewis Park.
Call handled. Juveniles advised.
At 8:20 p.m, resident on 400 block of Lancaster Pk. came to station to speak with an officer due to her firearm being stolen.
Report taken.
At 8:27 p.m., caller on Logan St. advised of subjects getting into an altercation and there were several subjects at their residence.
Report taken, and both parties advised of consequences if officers were to respond again to a call for fighting.
At 9:32 p.m., caller on Nicholas Dr. requested an officer due to a white pick-up truck driving around the area. Caller stated the occupant appeared like he was going to steal his friend's rims.
No report taken, information obtained.
At 10:01 p.m., caller on Western Ave. requested an officer due to his daughter refusing to listen to him.
Call canceled per caller. Juvenile is listening now.