Nov. 1
At 4:08 a.m., caller advised there is a male sleeping next to the Washington St. side of the Duke and Duchess building.
The male checked okay and was advised to move along.
At 10:07 a.m., caller advised his vehicle must have been hit sometime in the night on the 300 block of E. Franklin St. He woke up to find his white Chrysler Town and Country had been damaged.
Report taken.
At 11:50 a.m., caller advised she was rear-ended on S. Pickaway St. near CVS in a dark blue caravan.
Report taken.
At 5:37 p.m., caller requested an officer stand-by on the 500 block of S. Pickaway St. to see if the occupants would be willing to give her son's clothes back.
Arrest made on Sherri Davis in reference to charges permitting drug abuse, possession of drugs, as well as felony three and felony five counts of trafficking in drugs. Prisoner transported to Pickaway County Jail.
At 7:17 p.m., caller on 500 block of Dearborn Ave. screamed she needed help before disconnecting. Officer then on scene advised of a domestic altercation in which the other party left on foot.
Report taken with charges filed on Andrea P. Johnson for domestic violence. Officers unable to locate suspect subject.
Nov. 2
At 11:58 a.m., caller advised that someone has busted the window out of his 1998 Chrysler Town and Country minivan on the 300 block of E. Franklin St.
Report taken.
At 3:04 p.m., caller advised his brother had his cell phone stolen sometime on Friday on the 500 block of E. Ohio St.
Report taken.
At 3:09 p.m., caller requested an officer due to her 17-year old daughter being unruly on the 200 block of Clark Dr.
Arrest made on juvenile for assault and juvenile was transported to the juvenile detention center.
At 3:33 p.m., caller advised of a non-injury accident, she states that her Toyota was back into by a pick-up truck.
Information obtained and both parties exchanged information.
At 3:45 p.m., caller advising that there is a male subject wearing a gray sweatshirt and a blue hat inside of the Porters Coin Landry. He has a red basket from Dollar General that has a bunch of merchandise in it. She states he is opening all of the merchandise. Caller believes he did not pay for any of the merchandise.
Caller advised male is now at Speedway North in a red jacket and black hat.
Arrest made on Jonathan Lee Crabtree for warrant out of Madison County Sheriff's Office Speedway declined charges for theft but male is trespassed. Prisoner transported to Pickaway County Jail awaiting extradition.
At 4:14 p.m., caller advised of a non-injury accident. He states that a red pick-up truck slammed into the back of his wife's vehicle. Caller states he thinks he could be under the influence.
Arrest made on Jeffrey Draise and charged with OVI. Prisoner transported to Berger where he was medically cleared and then transported to Pickaway County Jail. Report taken.
At 8:39 p.m., caller advised her daughter heard a male subject outside her residence on E. Main St. screaming at her to open the door.
Unable to locate any subjects. Officers spoke with home owner and advised her to call back should she hear anyone again.
At 10:24 p.m., caller advised there is a tall, blonde older male subject that is causing a disturbance with another male inside of The Derby bar. Caller states she believes he will need police escorted out.
Officer advised male causing the disturbance is outside trying to get a ride. He has been advised not to return or he will be arrested.
Nov. 3
At 1:06 p.m., caller advised of a subject that is living behind Dollar General North. He states that he has clothes and a mattress there between the air conditioners.
Sergeant dropped off no trespass papers and manager will drop if off back to station when he gets off of work. Sergeant requested to add the business on the extra patrol log for the next couple of weeks.
At 6:00 p.m., caller advised of a strong odor of natural gas in her residence at Ohio Heights Apartment Complex on the 500 block of E. Ohio St. Caller was advised to evacuate the residence safely under first responders arrive.
Call handled by Circleville Fire Department. Building management and building maintenance responded to scene. American Red Cross dispatched for new placement of the occupants.