Nov. 25
At 3:23 a.m., request for officers to look for a vehicle that is being used without permission out of Williamsport, a 2008 Chrysler Sebring four-door.
All units were advised.
At 6:53 a.m., caller advised of a male running towards Dairy Queen being chased by another male with a long pole and he was yelling for help westbound on Ohio Street.
Unable to locate males.
At 7:41 a.m., caller advised a Cadillac rear ended her husband's truck near UDF on E. Main St.
Report taken. Citation issued to the driver of Unit 1.
At 7:44 a.m., caller advised she is following behind a charcoal Chevy Impala that is all over the road and almost hit two vehicles head-on in the vicinity of the 300 block of W. Main Street.
Unable to locate.
At 12:27 p.m., caller advised of a red bicycle that was sitting on the corner of Watt and Washington streets for around five days. Caller advised they brought it to their residence, because they weren't sure if it was stolen or not. The bicycle is going to be a red boys bike that is 20 inches tall.
Report taken on found property.
At 1:30 p.m., caller came on station to report a theft of a watch. She advises the watch was stolen from the 100 block of E. High St.
Report taken.
At 6:07 p.m., caller reported a minor accident on the 500 block of E. Mound Street involving two vehicles.
Report taken.
At 6:48 p.m., caller requested an officer after meeting a male in the parking lot of this location to sell an xbox. Caller advised the male took off after quickly throwing $200 at them. Caller then realized the money was fake.
Report taken.
At 10:18 p.m., arrest made on Pamela Smith during traffic stop on N. Scioto Street near Pinckney.
Report taken.