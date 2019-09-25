Sept. 23
At 5:14 a.m., caller advised subject is at the back door of the residence on Kingston Ct. trying to force his way into the apartment. He is wearing a white shirt and ball cap.
Report taken on trespassing. The male was advised not to return.
At 2:16 p.m., caller advised a theft occurred on video surveillance camera that happened during the night on the 24000 block of U.S. 23.
Report taken.
At 2:44 p.m., caller advised someone pushed an old junk car in Ray Ave. and it has no license plates. Vehicle is a Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Vehicle impounded by Pickaway Towing And Recovery.
At 2:54 p.m., a concerned neighbor called and advised of a domestic situation in the front yard of a residence on Dunmore Rd.
Report taken. Officer advised male that he was no longer allowed on the premise.
At 3:32 p.m., caller advised of a male subject originally stating his vehicle was stolen from Walmart and is now advising that it was stolen from the 700 block of Maplewood Ave.
Report taken.
At 3:37 p.m., caller requested an officer due to a company trying to state they are in collections stemming from fraudulent checks.
Report taken.
At 4:41 p.m., caller requested an officer due to three girls in a red Chevrolet Sedan circling the block on Hayward St. and threatening to cause her bodily harm.
Report taken.
At 5:29 p.m., arrest made on Dylan Wade Pennington for a warrant out of the Circleville Police Department. Prisoner transported to the Pickaway County Jail.
Report taken
At 6:06 p.m., caller stated that the mulch is on fire at the 400 block of E. Ohio St and it's still smoking. Person on the scene is dousing the mulch with water.
Checked okay and fire extinguished and contained.
At 6:16 p.m., arrest made on Merda J. Marshall IV for nationwide warrant out of Fairfield County Sheriff's Office. Prisoner transported to the Pickaway County Jail.
Report taken.
At 6:39 p.m., caller requested an officer due to being harassed by an individual in another state. Caller advised they sent an e-mail to her work and are harassing her through Facebook.
Call handled, and resident advised to block the subject on Facebook and other devices.
At 8:36 p.m., caller requested an officer due to three subjects walking around the residence behind their house on Sunset Dr. with flashlights. Caller described one of the subjects as wearing a red shirt and gym shorts while the other two were wearing jeans.
Requested mutual aid with the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office due to all units tied up on active investigation.
At 10:48 p.m., caller requested an officer on the 100 block of S. Scioto St. due to a subject hiding in the bushes at this location.
Checked okay.
At 11:22 p.m., caller requested an officer on the 200 block of Lancaster Pk. due to a male subject laying in the bushes.
Male checked okay and advised to move along.
Sept. 24
At 7:55 a.m., caller advised someone broke into their office trailer on the 1500 block of S. Court St. He said it doesn't appear they stole anything, but needs an officer for their records.
Report taken.
At 3:13 p.m., caller asked for an officer to help her find her wallet behind the 23000 block of U.S. Route 23, because she sees a lot of needles back there.
Report taken.
At 5:08 p.m., caller advised of multiple individuals down in front of this location getting into an altercation on Town St.
Information obtained and units already dispatched.
At 5:15 p.m., caller requested an officer due to a check that was stolen through the mail on the 300 block of Ray Ave.
Report taken.
At 10:36 p.m., caller requested an officer due to two male subjects outside their house on 100 block of Villa Dr. making threats towards them.
Officer was then marked in pursuit with the vehicle at Morris Rd. and Atwater Ave. Medic requested on a service run for a male subject who had been tased.
Arrest on Kylena Nichole Harris and Stacey Allen Bush Jr. for failure to comply and complicity in failure to comply and resisting. Both prisoners transported to the Pickaway County Jail. Report taken, and vehicle impounded by Pickaway Towing and Recovery.