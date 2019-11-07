Nov. 6
At 12:43 a.m., unknown female caller on 400 block of E. Mound St. sounded as if she was crying and breathing hard, but wasn't talking.
Report taken. Arrest made on Ronrico Hampton.
At 7:53 a.m., caller advised that his semi was vandalized at Elsea's Mobile Home Village. He stated his semi is parked near the front office.
Report taken.
At 10:02 a.m., unit out with probation on 300 block of Town St. to attempt and serve warrant and follow up a previous report.
Arrest made on Earnest Haddox Jr. for an active warrant out of our agency. Prisoner transported to the Pickaway County Jail by probation units.
At 12:46 p.m., marked out on the 200 block W. Mill St. advising a subject with an active warrant for his arrest.
Report taken on found property. Arrest made on Troy Newman for an active warrant for his arrest. Prisoner transported to the Pickaway County Jail.
At 3:37 p.m., went to the rear of the residence on the 100 block of N. Pickaway St. Caller advised someone broke into his vehicle and stole his hunting license.
Report taken on theft
At 4:17 p.m., Pickaway County Sheriff's Office advised they received a call from a person who saw a white male with a scraggily beard wearing a black sweatshirt going through people's mailboxes on Dunkle Road near Walnut Creek Pike.
Unable to locate anyone matching that description or anyone going through mailboxes.
At 4:54 p.m., caller advised of a two-vehicle non-injury accident involving her 2006 Dodge Caravan and a white Ford on the 300 block of Walnut Creek Pike.
Report taken.
At 5:52 p.m., caller advised his patio table on the 300 block of Brown St. has been shattered and there is a hook laying by it and it doesn't belong to him.
No report taken; just wanted documentation.