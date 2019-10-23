Oct. 21
At 6:43 a.m., caller advised someone broke into his truck on the 200 block of Town St. overnight.
Report taken on theft.
At 2:20 p.m., caller advised a customer has failed to return rental property to Dynahoe Equipment and Tool Rental. Caller advised they made attempts to contact customer and were not able to reach them.
Report taken.
At 3:10 p.m., caller requested an officer due to a subject trespassing on the 900 block of S. Court St.
Report taken on theft.
At 5:29 p.m., caller requested an officer due to subjects who have been staying on their lot on the 1100 block of N. Court St. since Oct. 19. Caller advised of one white male in a two-toned blue vehicle and another subject in a yellow Sedan.
Call handled and subject advised to leave the property.
At 6:30 p.m., caller requested to speak to an officer in regards to a subject that has stolen several tool boxes from the 100 block of Walnut St.
Report taken.
At 8:30 p.m., caller requested an officer on the 100 block of W. Mill St. due to an unknown subject stealing the tags off of her dump trailer, as well as taking the wires out of the taillights.
At 10:52 p.m., caller requested an officer due to Joseph Climer being in her residence on the 800 block of Kingston Ct. and is refusing to leave.
Joseph Climer was arrested and charged with trespassing. Report taken.
Oct. 22
At 12:09 a.m., caller advised a subject is outside the residence on Huston St. and is drunk and threatening her.
Subject has been advised in reference to his conduct.
At 2:13 a.m., The Pour House advised of an intoxicated male that fell down the back steps and split his head open and now he is trying to fight everyone at the back of the business.
Report taken and male was transported to Berger.
At 8:06 a.m., caller advised he owns this property on Woodland Dr. and his tenant was evicted yesterday and when he went to the property this morning he seen his former tenant sleeping underneath a tree at the detached garage. The male is wearing a gray t-shirt and dark sweatpants and is now walking.
Report taken on trespassing. Male was advised not to return to the property or trespass charges would be filed.
At 8:21 a.m., Rural King advised that they possibly received a counterfeit $100 bill.
Report taken.
At 9:49 a.m., caller advised that her Halloween decorations were stolen on the 300 block of S. Scioto St.
Report taken.
At 1:09 p.m., caller advised a bag of needles were found on the 1300 block of N. Court St.
Needles were disposed of.
At 1:59 p.m., officers served a warrant on the 200 block of Harrison St. and made warrant arrest on Robert McConnell.
At 2:01 p.m., caller advised someone vandalized his vehicle last night on the 100 block of Nicholas Dr.
Report taken.
At 3:31 p.m., caller requested an officer due to residents on Villa Dr. stealing license plates from other vehicles and are putting them on their cars.
Report taken. Rear plate has been returned to the owner and front plate entered as stolen.
At 4:30 p.m., caller requested an officer at Elsea’s Mobile Home Village due to a dryer being stolen and the trailer vandalized.
Report taken.
At 4:55 p.m., caller requested an officer on the 300 block of E. Mill St. due to him and his brother getting into a domestic altercation with assault.
Tyler Scott Lester was arrested and charged with domestic violence. Prisoner transported to the Pickaway County Jail. Summons issued to Travis R. Lester for domestic violence.
At 11:21 p.m., caller advised he was in the middle of moving from the 200 block of W. Mound St. and someone stole some of the items inside the residence.
Report taken on theft.