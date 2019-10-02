Sept. 27
At 11:38 a.m., caller requested an officer due to subjects breaking into his residence on 600 block of Dunkel Rd. Caller stated they fled in a black Ford Ranger. Caller advised they were going to come out on Walnut Creek Pk. going northbound.
Pickaway County Sheriff's Office marked out with the vehicle at Little Walnut in front of Floral Hills. Arrest made on Blaine Richard Rubin Hardin and Taylor Lynn Moody for alleged burglary. Both prisoners transported to Pickaway County Jail.
At 3:29 p.m., caller requested an officer to S. Washington St. due to a male subject wearing a dark blue shirt and filming the area with his camera. Caller stated the male was also recording her license plate, which made her uneasy.
Information obtained, and forwarded to Sheriff's Office.
At 4:10 p.m., caller requested extra patrol due to her vehicle being rummaged through on Lowery Ln. and someone possibly going through her barn. Caller stated they do not know as of right now if anything has been taken.
Information obtained and incident documented.
At 6:23 p.m., caller requested an officer due to his neighbor on E. Union St. placing mothballs all around the residence and his baby sleeps on that side of the house. Caller advised he heard where mothballs are toxic to humans and is concerned about his child.
Call handled. Neighbor advised to find better way to drive the cats away.
At 10:41 p.m., came on station requesting to speak to an officer in reference to domestic altercations going on with her son on S. Washington St.
Arrest made on Bradley Stevens for alleged domestic violence.
At 11:14 p.m., advised of a 911 hang-up at the 300 block of Walnut St.
Arrest made on Candy Boltenhouse for alleged domestic violence. Report taken.
Sept. 28
At 3:26 p.m., caller advised that there were dirt bikes racing up and down E. Franklin St. and don't have tags.
They were advised to stay off of the road.
At 5:49 p.m., caller advised of a male who stole some alcohol from Duke and Duchess and left in a truck heading westbound on Main St.
Report taken.
At 7:29 p.m., caller advised that subject has been trespassed from Rural King and he has been in there twice now, but isn't in there right now. He has already left. There is no trespass form on file for this subject.
Officer went to residence and obtained trespass letters. Subjects have been trespassed.
At 11:25 p.m., caller advised that someone broke into the vacant trailer on Ray Ave.
Unable to locate anyone. Door re-secured.
Sept. 29
At 2:32 a.m., caller advised someone is messing with the windows of his house on the 200 block of W. Mound St.
Unable to locate anyone in the area.
At 3:33 p.m., caller requested an officer due to a juvenile riding a dirt bike in the middle of E. Franklin St. Caller stated she almost him with her vehicle.
Information obtained and officers advised.
At 7:02 p.m., caller requested assistance after a trampoline flew into his vehicle during a severe storm in front of Northridge Family Physicians, resulting in him being disabled in the middle of the roadway.
Report taken and the scene was cleared.
At 7:08 p.m., officer advised of the entire intersection lights of Nicholas Dr. and Northridge Rd. being out.
Temporary stop signs put up and AEP advised of power outage.
At 7:09 p.m., caller advised of a tree blocking the roadway at the 400 block of Nicholas Dr.
Call handled, tree has been removed from the roadway by citizens and an officer.
At 7:12 p.m., caller advised of a tree blocking the roadway on Stoutsville Pk., near the bridge.
Service Department came to clear the roadway.
At 7:28 p.m., officer advised of multiple power lines down in the 1200 block of Dunkle Rd.
Sheriff's Office contacted South Central Power. Road blocked for oncoming traffic.
Sept. 30
At 5 a.m., caller advised the tires on his girlfriend's vehicle had been clashed on the 400 block of Sunnyview Dr.
Caller wanted to make CPD aware.
At 11:23 a.m., caller requested an officer due to her vehicle being vandalized with a Sharpie on the 500 block of Plaza Dr.
Report taken.
At 10:39 p.m., caller requested an officer due to his vehicle being stolen on the 100 block of Hayes Ct. Caller described the vehicle as a 2006 tan Buick Lucerne and the keys are not with the vehicle.
Received a 911 call regarding Tyler Holbrook driving the reported stolen vehicle on Clinton St. Caller advised Holbrook stopped at Clinton St. to pick up her son, which she did not allow.
Received a third call from victim who just said he observed his son driving his vehicle past his residence near Pontious Ln. towards Kroger.
Report taken, and arrest made on Tyler Holbrook.