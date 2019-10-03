Oct. 2
At 1:52 a.m., caller requested an officer at OhioHealth Berger Hospital due to a male being brought into the emergency room with over $60,000 worth of jewelry with the price tags still on them.
Sheriff's Office dealt with the male. There is no evidence at this time to prove the merchandise was in fact stolen. Male has an altered mental status and was transported to Berger by Pickaway Township from the Pilot Gas Station.
At 6:37 a.m., caller requested an officer due to a decorative six-foot vine tree being stolen off of her front porch in the 300 block of E. Main St.
Report taken.
At 9:35 a.m., caller advised she had a television in the back of her vehicle and someone stole it on the 100 block of Meadow Dr.
Report taken.
At 2:27 p.m., Dynahoe called and advised that people who ride the dirt bikes on E. Franklin St. are riding in their lot.
Officer spoke with the juveniles who ride and advised them about the complaint and they are not to be on private property.
At 2:48 p.m., caller advised of a male wearing a scrub hospital shirt that just walked into his house on the 200 block of W. Water St. and stole his gold necklace that was laying on a stand. Caller had taken the necklace off as he was working on his car when this subject just walked up into his yard and then into his house.
Report taken, and arrest made on Benjamin Burchett.
At 3:51 p.m., caller wants to do a well-being check on two tenants at Ohio Heights Apartment Complex.
Report taken, arrest made on Joseph Hashman.
At 4:32 p.m., caller found a drug pipe in her yard on the 400 block of Ray Ave. and wants it disposed of.
It has been disposed of.
At 6:45 p.m., caller advised they are getting their camper ready for a camping trip and their batter has been stolen on the 400 block of John St.
Report taken.
At 7:27 p.m., Rodeway Inn receptionist received a call from the person who rents a room and said she has friend there right now and the friend said someone keeps trying to get inside of the room by turning the door knob.
Arrest made on Caitlin Faye Conkel for a warrant out of the Sheriff's Office. PCSO responded to scene and transported prisoner to Pickaway County Jail.
Report taken.
At 7:48 p.m., caller advised his truck has been parked at his mom's house for a couple of months and he heard she has busted all of the windows out.
Report taken.