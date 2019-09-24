Sept. 21
At 2:41 a.m., caller advised a female is outside causing an issue screaming and yelling on Logan St. She has her kids outside with her.
No report taken, and both parties have been advised.
At 2:49 a.m., caller advised there are two loose K-9's running in the area of N. Pickaway St. and Clark Dr. He also advised the dogs were not vicious or trying to attack anyone.
The officer located the K-9's, however, they ran off.
At 5:34 a.m., Picked up prisoner Tabitha J. Pennington on a warrant at the Fairfield County Jail.
Arrest made on Tabitha J. Pennington.
At 10:10 a.m., caller advised someone broke into her car overnight at 300 block of Barnes Ave.
Report taken on theft.
At 12:01 p.m., caller requested an officer due to gasoline being possibly siphoned out of her gas tank on the 200 block of Cedar Heights Rd. Caller advised she had filled the tank with fuel the night before and came out to a half tank. Caller also observed scratches on the side and the fuel door left open.
Caller wanted the incident documented.
At 2:01 p.m., caller advised of a disturbance in the area of S. Scioto St. in which several subjects were outside screaming at each other.
No report taken, parties separated and property has been returned.
At 2:24 p.m., caller requested an officer due to being scammed into giving her bank account information over the phone.
Scam, caller did not lose any money and had already changed bank account information.
At 4:22 p.m., caller requested an officer on the 200 block of Cedar Heights Rd. in reference to an earlier call of someone attempting to gain entry into his home.
Officer cleared, and male is requesting extra patrol in the evening due to the ongoing situation.
At 11:22 p.m., report taken on robbery on E. Mound St. and Sumpter Alley.
At 11:37 p.m., arrest made on Walter Sexton III, for resisting warrant arrest, on 700 block of Maplewood Ave.
Report taken.
Sept. 22
At 1:04 a.m., caller requested an officer in reference to someone throwing rocks at her trailer on the 200 block of Island Rd. Caller advised her daughter went outside and they took off running through the park.
No report taken, and requesting extra patrol for the area.
At 3:22 a.m., caller advised there is someone on a 10-speed bike that is messing around her back porch on the 300 block of E. Franklin St. Caller stated she could see them on her camera, now they just went out of view.
Unable to locate.
At 11:10 a.m., caller requested an officer due to a bicycle found in their yard that has appeared to have been abandoned on the 700 block of N. Court St.
Report taken on found property.
At 11:39 a.m., caller requested an officer due to a male subject creeping her out and lingering around the 1100 block of N. Court St. Male is described as wearing a black shirt and blue Levi's, and is carrying Mountain Drew.
Call handled, subject advised to move along.
At 5:22 p.m., caller requested an officer due to being swindled by a short change artist out of $700 at the 23000 block of U.S. 23.
Report taken.
At 6:49 p.m. caller requested an officer due to the erratic actions of a female in which she pulled a knife on juveniles on S. Washington St. Caller advised the female set stuff on fire in her driveway and is now walking towards Clinton St. in a pink dress with blue/black leggings.
Report taken, caller declined to press charges and just wants female to stay away.
At 7:27 p.m., caller requested an officer after returning home from church and upon exiting the vehicle an unknown female approached her and her daughter. Caller stated the unknown female started beating on her daughter. The female subject is now four houses down on Logan St. in a large gathering crowd.
Report taken.
At 8:27 p.m., caller requested an officer due to two subjects possibly breaking into her residence on Lowery Ln. Caller stated she saw the door knob twist like they were attempting to gain entry. Both subjects were riding bicycles.
No report taken at this time. Caller advised to make contact when they are on the property again to trespass the subjects.