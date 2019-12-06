Dec. 5
At 1:18 a.m., caller requested an officer to check the 200 block of Logan Street due to hearing noises outside and the dogs barking in the area.
Officer checked the area and was unable to locate anyone.
At 8:32 a.m., came in on station advising there is a water main break on the 200 block of Nicholas Drive, with water coming up from the ground.
Information obtained, spoke with city administration who will contact the water department.
At 10:16 a.m., caller advised a subject is in Gordman's and he has been trespassed.
Report taken, subject has been trespassed and signed the form.
At 1:05 p.m., resident came n station advising Fletcher's Towing has a lot on E. Ohio Street and it was brought to their attention that several items were stolen from vehicles that were on the lot and some were sold at Deer Creek Auto. Complainant believes he knows who is doing this.
Report taken.
At 2:38 p.m., caller requested an officer due to believing someone let the oil out of her car on the 100 block of Hayward Street.
Report taken.
At 7:15 p.m., caller requested an officer due to subject trespassing when he is not allowed in Elsea's Mobile Home Village.
Call handled, and subject was advised to leave and if he was back at this location causing problems he would be arrested.
At 7:22 p.m., caller requested an officer due to a male in a wheelchair being attacked by an unknown subject on E. Main Street.
Subject fled on foot eastbound on Main Street, while wearing tan baggy pants and a faded Carhartt.
Officer on scene requesting a medic on a service run for a 64-year old with injuries from an assault.
Report taken on assault.
At 9:22 p.m., probation and officer marked out with a vehicle occupied by several people in front of Lincoln Heights.
Arrest made by probation on Kylena Harris and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Prisoner transported to the Pickaway County Jail by probation.