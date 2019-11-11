Nov. 8
At 12:59 p.m., caller advised someone stole a motorized bike from the side of Kroger near the pharmacy.
Report taken.
At 1:21 p.m., caller advised her neighbor on Nicholas Dr. is throwing tree limbs in her yard and at her house.
Both parties have been advised to act like adults and how to solve this issue.
At 1:42 p.m., caller advised that someone stole her daughter’s mountain bike off of her porch on E. Mound St.
Report taken.
At 2:55 p.m., caller advised he has been gone for three weeks and he came home to the 300 block of E. Franklin St. to find two televisions and four guns were stolen.
Report taken.
At 5 p.m., caller requested an officer at McDonald’s due to putting his head down for a nap at a table and having his phone stolen.
Report taken.
At 5:15 p.m., caller advised of a non-injury accident on Nicholas Dr. involving a gray Honda and red Toyota Camry.
Report taken, and citation issued.
At 5:32 p.m., caller requested an officer on the 500 block of E. Mound St. due to her power washer being stolen.
Report taken.
At 10:41 p.m., caller requested an officer due to a red two-door Honda circling the block and doing donuts on S. Washington St. Caller stated the occupants are also laying on the horn.
Unable to locate vehicle in the area.
Nov. 9
At 1:32 a.m., unit marked out at the U.S. Post Office on S. Court St. with a homeless subject.
Subject advised to move along for the night.
At 1:46 p.m., caller advised he had a wood chipper stolen on Oct. 12. He advised he does work with AEP and just came back to retrieve the item and it was gone.
Report taken, and entered into leads.
At 3:16 p.m., caller requested an officer due to his garage on the 300 block of E. Franklin St. being broken into and items being stolen.
Report taken with charges.
At 3:23 p.m., caller requested an officer due to an active domestic on 200 block of Logan St.
Officer requested a medic for a male subject with a laceration to his cheek.
Arrest made on Kylee Vinea McGowan and charged with domestic violence. Prisoner transported to Pickaway County Jail. Medic 1 transported other half to Berger. Report taken.
At 3:56 p.m., caller requested an officer due to someone possibly stealing his license plate on the 200 block of Walnut St.
Report taken.
Nov. 10
At 10:57 a.m., caller advised she has damage to her wheel and tire that occurred sometime last night on the 300 block of E. Mound St.
No report taken.
At 11:12 a.m., caller advised of a two-vehicle non-injury accident on the 400 block of E. Main St. One vehicle was a blue SUB and the other a gray SUV.
Report taken.
At 12:32 p.m., caller advised she backed into her neighbor’s black Volkswagen in her red Ford Escape on the 400 block of N. Court St. She advised no one is injured.
At 12:36 p.m., caller advised she was just rear ended by a Pontiac in her Honda Civic at N. Washington and E. Main streets. She advised there are no injuries.
No report taken; no damage and parties exchanged information.
At 2:51 p.m., caller advised of a non-injury accident in the Kroger parking lot between a Ford F150 and a Rav 4.
No report taken and parties exchanged information.
At 10:16 p.m., arrest made on Nerisa Rogers on the 300 block of E. Franklin St. and charged with receiving stolen property and breaking and entering. Prisoner transported to Pickaway County Jail. Report taken.