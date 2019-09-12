Sept. 10
At 1:10 a.m., caller requested an officer due to a possible intoxicated driver on 1100 block of N. Court St. occupying a black four-door Sedan with nice rims. Caller stated the male occupant has been nodding off and still has his turn signal activated despite being parked for awhile.
Arrest made on Jeffrey Gregory White for recovered Methamphetamine, Heroin and Paraphernalia. Prisoner transported to the Pickaway County Jail. Vehicle left secured on the lot of Porter's and keys are with the male in property at the jail. Report taken.
At 2:40 a.m., caller requested an officer due to a male subject outside the door of the Duke and Duchess with a blunt object. Caller advised it is disconcerting to his patrons. Male is wearing a white shirt with brown sleeves and jeans.
Male advised he uses the stick as a walking stick. Male advised to leave the premise.
At 6:39 a.m., caller requested an officer to check on two subjects on the corner of S. Court St. and Logan St. who appear like they are casing his house. Female subject has blonde hair and wore dark clothing. Male was wearing a hat. Both were last seen traveling towards the alley possibly en route to Walnut St.
Unable to locate subject matching descriptions in the area.
At 8:27 a.m., caller advised that the Pepsi delivery guy was backing out and hit the house behind the gas station on the 100 block of S. Washington St.
Report taken.
At 9:45 a.m., employee at Hardee's found a bag of drugs in the parking lot.
Report taken.
At 11:39 a.m., caller on 1000 block of S. Washington St. advised of finding a needle in the street.
Needle disposed of.
At 3:17 p.m., caller requested an officer due to retrieving a license plate from a dirt bike that has been going through everyone's yard at the intersection of Huston St. and Maplewood Ave.
Report taken.
At 4:15 p.m., caller on 400 block of Lancaster Pike requested an officer due to his rental car being stolen again after two females returned it back to him.
Report taken on stolen vehicle.
At 4:51 p.m., caller advised of a non-vehicle accident at the intersection of Gale Court and Pontious Lane. Caller stated it looked like the occupants were going to get into an altercation.
Report taken.
At 7:06 p.m., caller requested documentation due to her neighbor on E. Ohio St. consistently calling her names while her and her family are in and out of the house.
Information obtained and incident documented.
At 7:46 p.m., caller advised of receiving two more panic alarm activations at the Pickaway County Visitation Center.
Arrest made on Angela A. Kuhn for disorderly conduct. Female prisoner transported to the Pickaway County Jail. Report taken.
At 10:20 p.m., caller requested an officer on E. Mill St. due to a male subject walking eastbound and looking into vehicles. Male is described as wearing jeans and white shirt.
Unable to locate.
At 10:26 p.m., caller requested an officer on the 200 block of E. Mound St. due to a vehicle described as a blue Mercury Sable that has been sitting for three weeks parked at this location.
Rear driver's side tire marked. Call pended for 24 hours.