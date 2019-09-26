Sept. 25
At 3:47 a.m., caller requested an officer due to seeing a male on her back patio on the 400 block of Lancaster Pk. causing her a fright. Caller described him as wearing a black jacket.
Unable to locate male. Officer spoke with caller.
At 10:55 a.m., caller advised his brother that is on drugs is refusing to leave their house on the 300 block of Clark Dr. Caller advised he is high on drugs right now.
Report taken. Arrest made on Cody Stack.
At 1:09 p.m., caller advised someone stole her keys and wallet at Duke and Duchess. She got the items back, but wants to report it.
Report taken.
At 1:13 p.m., caller advised of a minor injury accident involving two vehicles at S. Court St. and Franklin St.
Report taken, citation issued and vehicles towed by Fletchers.