Nov. 5
At 6:52 a.m., caller advised he heard a crash outside of the 200 block of Ridgeview Dr., went to look and saw a red truck and that his Chrysler 300 had been hit.
Report taken.
At 10:56 a.m., caller requested an officer due to a window being busted out and damage on the door on the 24000 block of U.S. Route 23. He is not sure if anyone is inside the building, but believes its possible electricians are in the building.
Report taken.
At 11:46 a.m., caller advised he was just involved in a non-injury accident at the intersection of E. Mound and S. Court streets. He advises one vehicle is a Ford Mustang and the other is a Chevy Malibu.
Report taken.
At 12:47 p.m., store manager at Tractor Supply Co. advised an older male subject with a beard and t-shirt attempted to steal a pair of boots. While on the phone with the caller, the manager advised he took the boots off, but they would like an officer to meet with him there.
Unable to locate subject.
At 1:20 p.m., caller advised that he was called a few times before about illegal dumping in the area of S. Western Ave. and W. Water St. He advises that there are mattresses and several other items that have been dumped.
A message was left for the service department to see what can be done about the dumping.
Health Department will look into this.
At 2:45 p.m., store manager of Rent to Own advised that they had a male subject spray paint their cameras in the back and stole out of their dumpster.
Report taken.
At 3:04 p.m., multiple arrests were made at the 100 block of Logan St. and all prisoners were transported to the Pickaway County Jail.
At 8:07 p.m., caller requested an officer due to several items that has been taken from her residence on the 500 block of E. Ohio St.
Report taken.