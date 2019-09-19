Sept. 18
At 1:29 a.m., caller advised there are three females and one male who are loitering on the Duke and Duchess lot, and the male has been advised already reference trespassing.
The male left prior to the officer's arrival, and the other subjects were advised.
At 4:45 a.m., caller advised she hit a deer on Walnut Creek Pk. at Dunkle Rd.
Report taken on non-injury accident.
At 7:08 a.m., caller advised of two males sitting outside The Savings Bank watching the employees and won't leave. The employee is concerned and afraid to open the bank.
Unable to locate the subjects.
At 7:28 a.m., caller advised of a non-injury accident on N. Court St. near Rosewood Ave.
Report taken, and citation issued.
At 11:39 a.m., caller advise 10 pumpkins were stolen from the Pumpkin Patch Farm Market.
Report taken on theft.
At 11:55 a.m., caller advised her mother had an alarm system installed yesterday and her mom now believes she was scammed.
Report taken on theft to the elderly.
At 12:02 p.m., found a bicycle on U.S. Route 22 East.
Report taken on found property.
At 3:06 p.m., caller advised of a vehicle filled with young juveniles unsecured on the adult passengers' laps. Vehicle is described as a black compact SUV Volkswagen.
Vehicle proceeded west on U.S.22/SR 56 and out of the city. Other agencies advised.
At 4:36 p.m., caller requested an officer due to vagrants trespassing on his property on Dunmore Ave. and taking up residence. Caller stated they are discarding their trash all over it and it's starting to look like a dumping ground.
Officer cleared and will return to property at a later time to attempt and locate subjects.
At 5:55 p.m., caller requested an officer at the Kwik Stop Sunoco to check on the store clerk at this location due to subject becoming belligerant with her.
Male left the store prior to officer's arrival.
At 5:57 p.m., caller requested an officer on N. Pickaway St. due to subjects throwing firecrackers in the middle of the street which hit her vehicle. Caller stated the subjects have taken off from the scene with unknown direction of travel.
Information obtained, and units advised to be on the look out in the area.
At 6:22 p.m., caller requested an officer due to an older silver van parked at a residence near Atwater St. that was seen dropping live fireworks out of the van as they were driving. Caller observed them doing so near Berger and on Atwater, as well.
Unable to locate van.
At 10:00 p.m., citizen brought wallet he found at Ted Lewis Park to police station to be returned to owner.
Property released to owner.