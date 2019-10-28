Oct. 25
At 12:21 p.m., caller wants an officer to meet with a sanitarian at 100 block of Morris Rd. in the rear regarding homeless people living in tents.
Pickaway County Heath Department handled complaint.
At 12:44 p.m., caller advised she has vandalism done to her vehicle on 400 block of E. Ohio St.
Report taken.
At 5:19 p.m., caller requested an officer at Atwater Ave. and Northridge Rd. due to Black Acura following him around after a road rage incident. Caller stated he honked at car in front of him to move forward to the line to trigger the light to turn. The driver took this an insult and began to follow the caller after putting his firearm on the steering wheel and flipping the caller off.
Unable to locate vehicle. Caller advised to make contact immediately if he sees the subject again.
At 11:28 p.m., caller advised there is a male subject inside a residence on Cedar Heights Rd. yelling at his mother.
Report taken. Charges to be filed.
Oct. 26
At 4:42 a.m., person on station advising his 2007 Saturn VUE was stolen two hours ago on the 300 block of Cedar Heights Rd. by a subject.
Report taken.
At 3:24 p.m., caller requested an officer at Ted Lewis Park due to parents at the game getting into a dispute over racial slurs spoken by the other half.
Report taken on assault.
At 8:47 p.m., caller advised of a motor vehicle accident with possible injuries at W. Mound St. and W. Main St.
Report taken. Both vehicles towed by Fletcher's Towing. Citation issued to driver of Unit 1.
At 10:34 p.m., caller advised the downstairs neighbor on 100 block of Logan St. stated he had a gun and wasn't afraid to go back to prison and she is scared.
Arrests made on William Joseph Haddox II and Courtney Edwards for warrant out of Pickaway County Sheriff's Office. Both prisoners transported to Pickaway County Jail. Report taken.
Oct. 27
At 9:40 a.m., caller advised she recently purchased house on E. Franklin St. and her son and grandkids are moving in. She is surprised at how many speed on this road. She is asking for extra patrol or the speed trailer to be deployed in the area.
Information obtained, and speed trailer to be deployed in area.
At 12:07 p.m., caller advised of a theft of two large DeWalt tools at Rural King. Caller stated they left in a Black Chevy Cavalier and are two males and a female.
Report taken.
At 3:18 p.m., caller advised he has his realtor showing a house on the 100 block of Mingo St. and they found backpacks at this location with new merchandise from Big Lots. Caller stated they are now sitting in front of the garage.
Report taken.
At 5:09 p.m., caller requested an officer at Duke and Duchess due to a female subject who had stolen four packages of Cookies and Monsters. Caller described female as having short black hair and a white shirt. Female reportedly got into a silver SUV, possibly a Ford Escape.
Report taken.
At 8:13 p.m., caller requested an officer due to a male stumbling all over the place in the vicinity of Dollar General North and behaving erratically. Caller advised he approached her and her daughter in an erratic manner before falling down and then laying on the ground in the parking lot. Male was wearing a black hat and gray sweats.
Medic 1 transported to Berger.