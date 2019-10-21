Oct. 18
At 10:13 a.m., caller advised someone broke into his garage on the 300 block of E. Franklin St. and stole just about everything inside of it.
Report taken.
At 11:25 a.m., caller advised his concession trailer on the corner of E. Franklin and South Court has damage to it. It is the funnel cake/elephant ears concession near the courthouse.
Report taken.
At 12:40 p.m., caller advised of a found wallet on the 100 block of S. Court St.
Property collected.
At 2:36 p.m., employee at Speedway East advised of a customer causing a small gas leak. Caller advised the fire department is not needed, but the customer is cussing out an employee.
Call handled.
At 3:09 p.m., caller requested an officer due to the fountain in Pumpkin Show Park being vandalized by a group of juveniles.
Report taken by Pickaway County unit.
At 4:56 p.m., caller requested an officer due to a female hitting him in the face due to a dispute over parking on W. Water St.
At 6:36 p.m., caller advised there are two vehicles on the 500 block of N. Pickaway St. that have recently had their windows busted out, because there is glass laying on the seats.
Already a report on file over vandalism.
At 8:42 p.m., requested an officer in reference to a theft on the 100 block of E. Main St.
Arrest made on Christian Welsh for alleged theft. Prisoner transported to Pickaway County Jail. Report taken.
Oct. 19
At 2:40 a.m., caller advised of an intoxicated female wondering around. Caller stated she has been yelling and behaving erratic traveling back and forth from the rear of Sunoco to Ron's Glass.
Arrest made on Damika Dawn Sowers for alleged intoxication. Prisoner transported to Pickaway County Jail. Report taken.
At 10:32 a.m., person came on station advising of a theft that occurred to her Pumpkin Show booth with $2,000 worth of glass pumpkins stolen.
Report taken.
At 1:40 p.m., caller advised the fried veggie and blooming onion Pumpkin Show concession on the corner of Franklin and Court St. is handling food in an unsanitary way. He advised a female in her 20s is stirring the cheese and didn't have a long enough spoon and her whole arm was going down into the cheese. She also did not have gloves on.
Information obtained and forwarded to health department.
At 2:39 p.m., caller advised there was a female at the Pumpkin Show information booth at Court and Main streets that needed to report the theft of her jacket that she was carrying on her arm.
Information obtained.
At 3:40 p.m., caller advised he was trying to get through Pumpkin Show traffic when he got into a dispute with a male subject, which resulted in his threatening the caller with a knife.
Report taken by Sheriff's Office.
At 3:49 p.m., caller requested an officer due to a vehicle accident occurring in front of the 100 block of Island Rd. involving a Mercedes and a Jeep Patriot.
Report taken.
At 8:03 p.m., traffic stop at S. Washington and Logan St. Arrest made on Kejuan Long for alleged possession.
Report taken.
At 10:38 p.m., caller advised there is a male named Trevor Winfield getting ready to start a fight in the rear of the 100 block of W. Main St. He stated it was a dispute over money.
Arrest made on Trevor Winfield for alleged menacing. Report taken.
At 11:12 p.m., caller advised of finding a purse near his residence on the 200 block of S. Scioto St.
Items recovered.
Oct. 20
At 1:17 a.m., caller requested an officer due to subjects with flashlights attempting to get into the storage trailer on the 100 block of E. Main St.
Unable to locate.