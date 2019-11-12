Nov. 11
At 4:46 a.m., caller advised there are several subjects outside his camper trying to break-in to assault him on E. Union St. Caller is unsure how many people there are.
Unable to locate anyone in the area.
At 8:01 a.m., caller advised that they had one of their trailers broken into Thursday night on the 1500 block of S. Court St. They had a gang box and a bunch of tools stolen.
Report taken.
At 9:18 a.m., caller advised of a low hanging line in the area of the intersection of Parkview Ave. and West Rd. She states she is not sure if it is an electrical line or phone line.
Sergeant advised it is a low hanging telephone wire. Frontier has been notified and will be sending someone that way.
At 9:53 a.m., caller advised that her son's Jeep that is located in the rear of the 200 block of Town St. has been side swiped.
No report taken at resident's request. Wanted to let CPD know of suspicious activity in area.
At 9:55 a.m., caller reported a gray pick-up truck on the 600 block of E. Mound St. that was crossing the yellow line, all over the roadway and almost struck her.
Unable to locate the vehicle.
At 10:17 a.m., caller advised that this residence is a new build and the propane heater has been stolen on the 900 block of McCormick Ave.
Report taken.
At 11:22 a.m., caller advised he is doing work on the 100 block of E. Main St. and had tools taken out of his truck.
Report taken.
At 12:41 p.m., caller advised that a cooper colored Chevy was stolen on Stihl Ave.
Report taken, and vehicle entered into leads.
At 1:18 p.m., caller advised of a male subject carrying detergent that is going door-to-door on Villa Dr. asking to see the home owner's carpets. He states that the subject is wearing a blue coat and has his hair styled in a comb-over.
Unable to locate.
At 1:49 p.m., caller advised the two sweeper selling subjects that were at his door on the 500 block of Renick Ave. went back by the area in a Dodge Nitro. One male has changed his shirt from a gray to cream colored shirt.
Unable to locate vehicle.
At 1:54 p.m., caller advised that her home on the 200 block of Huston St. was broken into and someone stole her television.
Report taken.
At 3:47 p.m., caller requested an officer due to two subjects traveling on foot soliciting in the 200 block of Lewis Rd. Caller described them as wearing a black coat and orange toboggan and a camouflage coat.
Unable to locate.
At 6:16 p.m., caller requested an officer due to leaving her purse at the Ohio Market and when she returned it was gone.
Report taken. Owner will call back after looking at video footage.
At 8:09 p.m., arrest made on Audley B. Toy for warrant out of Pickaway County Sheriff's Office. Prisoner transported to Pickaway County Jail. Report taken.
At 8:55 p.m., person came on station to speak with an officer due to her debit card being stolen at McDonald's and used for multiple transactions at Walmart.
Report taken.