Sept. 16
At 1:01 a.m., caller advised that Beth Ann Greeno is outside the 300 block of E. High St. beating on the door and wearing a light colored tank top.
Arrest made on Beth Ann Greeno.
At 5:43 a.m., caller advised there are several juveniles or young adults northbound on Court St. riding bicycles and they have flat screen televisions with them.
Unable to locate.
At 11:10 a.m., caller advised her garage window on 100 block of E. High St. was broken and some of her son's things have been stolen, like his Sony Playstation.
Report taken.
At 12:38 p.m., caller on E. Union St. advised her neighbor is burning trash and its unattended. Advised it is wood for old furniture and not actual fire wood.
He was advised of city ordinance and has put the fire out.
At 3:37 p.m., caller advised a customer stole her cell phone at the Duke and Duchess.
Report taken.
At 4:28 p.m., officer marked out on E. Union St. regarding a theft of a cell phone earlier from Duke and Duchess. Believes the suspect is at this location.
Cell phone recovered and owner was contacted to come pick it up.
At 7:54 p.m., caller advised someone keeps banging on the side of the Little Bear Market and then takes off running.
Unable to locate anyone in the area.