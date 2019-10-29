Oct. 28
At 9:05 a.m., called advised of a injury vehicle accident between a Grand Prix and a Silver KIA on E. Mill St.
Report taken. Citation issued. Both vehicles towed to Fletcher’s Towing.
At 4:24 p.m., caller requested an officer after an incident in which the juveniles down E. Mill St. threw the child’s football on the roof of Everts Hill, so her kids could not play with it anymore. Caller stated she is tired of the juveniles down the street harassing her kids.
Call handled, and both parties advised to stay away from each other. Football was retrieved.
At 7:10 p.m., caller requested an officer on W. Main St. due to a homeless male subject trespassing and taking up vacancy in an abandoned apartment.
Unable to make contact at the residence.
At 8:05 p.m., caller advised of excessively loud music coming from a residence on Logan St.
Male issued a citation for multiple violations.
At 10:12 p.m., caller requested an officer on the 200 block of E. Main St. due to a vehicle that was all over the roadway. Caller reported the vehicle driving up on the sidewalk and veering off the roadway.
Arrest made on Shawn Anthony Unger and charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication. Prisoner transported to the Pickaway County Jail. Report taken.