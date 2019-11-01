Oct. 31
At 9:31 a.m., caller advised of an accident involving two vehicles at the corner of E. Franklin and Mingo streets.
Report taken. Citation issued to driver of unit one.
At 10:27 a.m., caller stated there is a subject who refuses to leave and causing a disturbance.
Report taken. Subject has been served a no trespass from the property.
At 10:33 a.m., caller advising of a non-injury accident involving two vehicles - one is a green Dodge truck and the other is a Chevy SUV on the 1200 block of N. Court St.
No report taken by request. Involved parties exchanged information.
At 10:50 a.m., caller advised she back into a Toyota Camry in her Nissan Murano at the corner of Northridge and Arbor roads.
Report taken.
At 12:21 p.m., caller advised that someone threw rocks through his garage windows on the 500 block of N. Court St.
Report taken.
At 12:38 p.m., caller advised he was just rear ended by a Chevy Express van in his Ford Escape on the 300 block of W. Main St.
Report taken.
At 1:58 p.m., On-Star advising of a member occupying a black 2008 Chevy Impala that was involved in a collision at Mingo and E. Main streets.
Report taken. Citation issued to the driver of unit one. Patient transported to Berger. Fletcher's towed both vehicles.
At 2:06 p.m., caller advised Rural King just had pallets stolen. Subject is northbound on US 23 and driving an older Chevy truck.
Report taken on theft.
At 2:49 p.m., caller advised she was driving through the parking lot at Berger Hospital and hit a parked vehicle.
Officer located the other vehicle but not the caller. Very minor damage. Wasn't able to locate the driver of the other vehicle.
At 2:51 p.m., Rural King advised that subject was inside of the store today after he has already been trespassed.
Report taken on trespassing.
At 6:34 p.m., caller advised his vehicle was hit on N. Court St. near Speedway and the other vehicle acted as if they were going to pull over but didn't.
No report taken; no visible damage.
At 7:14 p.m., officer advised a dirt bike just took off running from him on 100 block of Logan St.
No report taken.
At 7:29 p.m., caller advised she had a Walmart bag on her front porch on the 100 block of W. High St. that had candy in it for Trick or Treat and subject stole it.
No report taken.
At 8:21 p.m., caller advised that a pole and a tree fell in her back yard on the 500 block of S. Scioto St. She said the tree landed on her vehicle that is parked back there that doesn't run and the pole is laying beside it.
AEP is handling and will have someone in route.