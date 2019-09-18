Sept. 17
At 3:13 a.m., caller advised someone just busted out the basement window out of a residence on the 700 block of E. Ohio St.
Report taken
At 4:19 a.m., caller on 100 block of Town St. advised someone tried to break into his car.
Report taken
At 7:15 a.m., caller advised seeing a female looking inside of his vehicle through the window then he seen her looking at other vehicles through the windows as she was heading eastbound on Lincoln. She is wearing jeans and flip-flops.
Unable to locate.
At 9:30 a.m., caller advised that a male is homeless and living in Ted Lewis Park in a tent, and he scared some kids in the park.
Report taken.
At 9:46 a.m., caller advised she paid for some items that she purchased on-line and met with subject at Circleville McDonald's to pay him the money and was supposed to receive her items the following week. She hasn't received the items and he won't return her calls and has blocked her on social media.
Report taken and charges filed for theft.
At 10:55 a.m., caller advised that a Rumpke truck came through and ripped the electric line down and tree limbs on 100 block of Logan St. Caller has no electric and he advised the rest of the neighborhood doesn't either.
Report taken, and AEP handling the down lines and electric outage.
At 2:23 p.m., caller advised someone keyed her car on 300 block of E. Ohio St.
No report taken, caller wanted documentation.
At 2:57 p.m., caller on 100 block of Morris Rd. advised homeless people are asleep behind their building.
People have been asked to move along.
At 5:36 p.m., Kroger Loss Prevention advised James Brantley stole some items from the store and they had him upstairs when he threw the stuff at employee and ran outside.
Report taken, and charges filed.
At 8:13 p.m., caller advised two people wearing all black stepped out in the roadway and he almost hit them at the railroad tracks on S. Court. St.
Unable to locate.