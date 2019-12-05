Dec. 3
At 10:27 a.m., caller requested to speak with an officer in regards to a follow-up report to when officers responded to an open door at the old General Electric plant on the 500 block of E. Ohio Street. Caller reports that a mower was taken but later found at the rear of the PICCA building near the railroad tracks. The mower is damaged.
Supplemental report taken to the original.
At 11:29 a.m., resident came on station advising he was at Rural King yesterday morning and, while inside the store, someone store one of his chainsaws from his vehicle.
Report taken.
At 6:10 p.m., caller requested an officer on the 100 block of W. Mound Street due to his bicycle being stolen from his front porch sometime in the morning or overnight. Bicycle is described as a red and silver mountain bike (Road Master) and has a baby seat attached to the rear.
Report taken.
At 8:24 p.m., caller requested an officer on the 300 block of Avon Drive due to a subject prowling around her residence. Caller stated she went out her front door and observed the subject swinging on her front porch and when seen the subject fled.
Subject had left the premise, and unable to locate any individuals in the area.
At 9:25 p.m., officer requesting a report due to items being stolen out of her vehicle in the Pickaway County Library parking lot.
Report taken.
Dec. 4
At 1:15 a.m., officer marked out with an open door at the former Dollar General store in Watt Plaza.
Checks okay, officer re-secured the door and no signs of forced entry. Message was left for key holder.
At 9:17 a.m., Ashville Police Detective called in regards to a vehicle that was reported stolen, a gold 2010 Dodge Ram 4DR. He advised the last known address for a male that they believe has taken the vehicle is on Logan Street.
Unable to locate.
At 10:21 a.m., officer marked out at Rent to Own on Lancaster Pike in reference to theft.
Report taken.
At 11:55 a.m., resident came on station to speak with an officer in regards to her wallet being stolen from Fast Freeze yesterday between 12:15 and 12:45 p.m.
Report taken.
At 12:53 p.m., caller advised of a box that has files in it that is sitting in the handicap parking spot in front of Boost Mobile on 100 block of W. Main Street.
Report taken, it's possible that the file belong to the dance studio above Boost Mobile.
At 1:24 p.m., resident on station wanting documentation that he fell victim to a computer scam to which his bank card was charged $900.
No report taken. Information already documented in call record.
At 2:51 p.m., resident came on station requesting to speak with an officer in regards to recently being released from jail, and while in jail her items were taken out of her home on the 500 block of Dearborn Drive.
Report taken on theft.
At 2:48 p.m., caller advised they are following a black 2000 Ford F150 that stole something from Rural King. He states he is not sure what exactly he stole, but there were staff members outside taken pictures.
Report taken.
At 3:49 p.m., report saved for theft of utility services on 500 block of E. Mound Street.
Report taken.