Sept. 5
At 1:17 a.m., caller advised there was a white car parked in front of the shelter house at Ted Lewis Park, and that two subjects keep getting in the vehicle and getting out and going to sit in the shelter house.
They were advised to reference park hours. The juveniles' parents were advised and they were sent home.
At 2:16 a.m., called requested to speak with an officer in reference to her personal items that were in her friend's bookbag being stolen somewhere between Kroger and Duke and Duchess on Main St.
Report taken on theft.
At 5:01 a.m., caller advised there is a suspicious vehicle parked near the stop sign on the 100 block of Corwin St.
The male was advised about parking at a stop sign and he moved.
At 8:57 a.m., called requested an officer out to the 300 block of E. Union St. in reference to a nuisance complaint. Caller stated the grass as well as the vegetation on this property is excessively high.
Report taken.
At 9 a.m., City Administration advised that the Mayor requested a report for high weeds on 200 block of Logan St. Trash in the front and backyard and multiple vehicles in the back yard.
Report taken.
At 11:58 a.m., caller requested an officer on 1200 block of N. Court St. due to a suspicious male lingering on their property since early this morning. Male is described as wearing a red shirt and red shorts.
Arrest made on Joshua M. Hampp for warrant out of Hocking County Sheriff's office. Prisoner transported to Pickaway County Jail. Report taken.
At 12:48 p.m., caller requested an officer due to getting into a minor accident at the intersection of S. Court St. and Walnut St. Caller stated she hit another vehicle, but the victim vehicle took off from the scene.
Call cancelled per caller, who stated there was damage on her bumper. Caller provided contact information in case the other half of the police department needed to get in contact.
At 1:20 p.m., caller requested an officer at 600 block of Maplewood Ave. due to a vehicle partially blocking the roadway. Caller wants the officer to meet with her before checking the parking complaint. Vehicle is a truck.
Vehicle was located in the front of Huston St. Resident here does not have a key, but is going to make contact with the registered owner to get it moved. Resident was advised of city ordinance.
At 1:39 p.m., caller requested an officer at Holiday Inn Express due to a vehicle that has been sitting on the lot for approximately two weeks.
Supplemental report taken on recovered stolen vehicle. Registered owner has possession of the vehicle and does not want it processed.
At 2:32 p.m., caller requested an officer at Kroger due to her vehicle being struck by another vehicle. Caller stated the other vehicle took off from the scene.
Report taken on property damage.
At 4:36 p.m., caller requested an officer due to juveniles vandalizing an electrical box with paint at Ohio Heights Apartment Complex.
No report taken.
At 5:55 p.m., caller requested an officer due to three or four juveniles riding their bicycles and skateboards across the table tops of the big shelter house. Caller stated this is an ongoing issue with these juveniles and someone is going to get hurt.
Unable to locate any juveniles near the shelter house. All were at the skate park.
At 6:40 p.m., caller requested an officer back out at Ted Lewis Park due to the juveniles being back at this locating and riding around on table tops.
Call handled. Juveniles advised.
At 8:01 p.m., Officer requested due to trespassing and a string of thefts that have been reported in the 500 block of Mowrer Rd.
Report taken.
At 8:32 p.m., caller requested an officer due to subject dumping brush in the skate park on 400 block of N. Scioto St.
No report taken.
At 11:33 p.m., caller advised there was a suspicious male that was looking into vehicles with a flashlight near the apartment on the 400 block of Lancaster Pk. Only description of the male was he had baggie clothes on.
Officer checked the area and unable to locate.
At 11:45 p.m., Officer marked out on 400 block of E. Mound St. to make an arrest on Christopher Spetnagel.