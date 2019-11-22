Nov. 20
At 10:43 a.m., arrest made on Joseph A. Eneemoser for an active warrant with adult parole authority. Probation is handling the arrest and transported the prisoner to the Pickaway County Jail.
At 11:51 a.m., caller advised that her 2008 Pontiac Torrent was broken into on the 300 block of E. Main St. and she had a lot of valuable that was stolen out of it.
Report taken.
At 12:09 p.m., caller advised she has a contractor that works for her and she advised that she saw on Facebook where he was selling a $400 Sutherlands gift card. When she contacted Sutherlands, they advised her that he was returning the merchandise she has purchased for contracting, and he was taking the gift cards in return.
Report taken.
At 12:53 p.m., citizen came on station advising he was parked in the rear of the Pickaway County annex on W. Main Street. getting his tags and someone stole his Samsung Android phone out of his vehicle.
Report taken.
At 3:49 p.m., caller found a needle with liquid substance in it on the 300 block of E. Franklin Street and is requesting an officer to dispose of it.
The needle has been disposed of.
At 5:42 p.m., caller advised two subjects stole her labtop and some other items on Stihl Ave.
Report taken.
At 7:25 p.m., caller advised he works over the road and came home to the 400 block of Lancaster Pike to his window kicked in and the television is off of the wall. He advised this isn't the first time it's happened.
Report taken.
At 10:03 p.m., advised of a found bicycle in the rear of this building on the 100 block of S. Court Street.
Report taken.
Nov. 21
At 11:15 a.m., probation on scene on 100 block of Highland Avenue and made a warrant arrest on Beth Ann Greeno.
At 12:28 p.m., caller advised he found some tools by the dumpster on the 300 block of E. High Street that was covered up with a blanket. He believes someone may have stolen the items from a garage or vehicle.
Report taken on recovered property.
At 12:58 p.m., advised that there were three black males that came to the 500 block of E. Ohio Street trying to sell a cleaning product. However, one of the males smelled of hard liquor and she found it odd that the boss of the company stayed in the back of the vehicle.
Information obtained.
At 2:51 p.m., caller advised her Rumpke trash can was stolen on the 400 block of Ridgedale Drive.
Report taken on theft.