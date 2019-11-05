Nov. 4
At 9:57 a.m., caller advised that there is a brown van back behind the building that appears to have someone inside the vehicle that appears to be living there.
Subject advised to move on.
At 10:14 a.m., caller advised that her Nissan Altima was back into by a blue Dodge pickup truck on Lewis Ave.
Parties are going to exchange information.
At 1:09 p.m., caller advised she can smell an odor of natural gas inside and outside her residence on the 900 block of S. Pickaway St.
Gas leak was found at the piping. Columbia Gas on scene and was able to shut off the gas at the residence.
At 4:28 p.m., caller requested an officer due to a male subject believed to be intoxicated and becoming aggressive with the staff. Caller advised themale is outside of PICCA.
Call handled. Male advised of behavior. Establishment will make contact if male continues to cause problems.
At 4:55 p.m., caller requested an officer due to a non-injury accident in front of Chase Bank.
Report taken.
At 7:13 p.m., caller requested an officer on the 500 block of E. Mound St in reference to a white Chevrolet Malibu that has been parked there since Pumpkin Show. Caller stated the neighbors did not know who it belonged to either.
Driver's side rear tire marked. Call pended for follow-up.
At 8:10 p.m., caller requested an officer on the 500 block of E. Mound St. due to observing three subjects running away from a teal vehicle as an officer was out handling a parking complaint. Caller stated as soon as the males saw the officer they fled and now they have returned after the officer left. The males are now rummaging through the vehicle.
Vehicle impounded by Pickaway Towing and Recovery. Report taken.
At 10:20 p.m., person came on station requesting an officer due to assault that occurred on Logan St.
Report taken. Left the seen under the influence with a history of suicidal thoughts. Male is now missing. Officers are looking for subject in the area.
At 10:53 p.m., officer marked out on the 100 block of Town St. with a subject tased.
Officer requesting a medic for male subject in alley in between Town and Logan streets.
Arrest made on James R. Thompson for resisting, as well as a warrant out of the Chillicothe Police Department. Prisoner transported to Berger, where he was medically clear and then transported to the Pickaway County Jail. Report taken.