Oct. 23
At 8:40 a.m., three silver band rings were found in the window sill at City Hall.
Report taken.
At 10:35 a.m., caller advised that someone wrote a bad check for public utilities and has not made it right, so a report needs to be filed.
Report taken.
At 12:09 p.m., probation advised they have a female subject in their office who has a nationwide warrant out of Ross County.
Arrest made on Betty Collett.
At 12:39 p.m., caller advised that her daughter Bobbie Rose has been trespassed from Ohio Heights Apartment Complex and she is at the back door banging on it and begging for money.
Bobbie Rose was later located and arrested on a warrant out of the Circleville Police Department and charged with drug possession.
At 2:29 p.m., caller advised someone broke into his garage on the 200 block of Town St. and stole some items.
Unable to locate the caller at the residence.
At 4:53 p.m., marked out with a vehicle on U.S. 23 and the new access road.
Report taken, and arrest made on Alexandria McGuire and Corey Davies.
At 6:43 p.m., caller advised someone stole some of his prescription medication from a residence on Alma Ave.
Report taken.
At 6:57 p.m., caller advised someone drove by the 100 block of E. High St. and a rock hit his vehicle breaking the window.
Report taken.
At 7:13 p.m., caller advised they had a big get together at their house on the 700 block of N. Pickaway St. and their kids had friends over and now a bicycle is missing from the back yard, but whomever took it locked their back gate. It’s blackish gray Mongoose Mountain Bike with 20-inch tires and it has an odometer on it.
Information obtained and documented at caller’s request.