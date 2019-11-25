Nov. 22
At 1:41 a.m., caller advised there are subjects caddy corner of the 200 block of E. Mill Street that have been wrestling and fighting on a front porch for half an hour.
Unable to locate the subjects or the vehicles in the area.
At 2:43 a.m., caller advised there is a suspicious male lurking around the garage on the 200 block of Town Street.
Unable to locate the subject in the area.
At 9:51 a.m., caller advised that it appeared someone tried to hot wire one of NAPA's delivery vehicles on the 100 block of E. Franklin Street.
Report taken.
At 2:49 p.m., caller wants to discuss some suspicious activity that occurred at her mother's apartment last night on the 400 block of Lancaster Pike. Her mother heard a noise at a window last night and then it was discovered today that things had been moved that were on the outside of the window.
Information obtained and requesting extra patrol.
Nov. 23
At 4:19 a.m., unit marked out at Pumpkin Show Park checking a suspicious male subject.
Call handled, and male subject advised of park hours.
At 5:50 a.m., caller requested an officer at Speedway East due to a male subject making threats to beat him up.
Unable to locate male subject.
At 11:05 a.m., caller advised that her daughter messaged her from an app on the 300 block of Avon Drive that her father has assaulted her. Caller advises now that her daughter has locked herself into a bathroom.
Report taken. Arrest made on Ryan Michael Arledge. Prisoner transported to the Pickaway County Jail.
At 2:44 p.m., caller advised of an injury accident involving a Ford Edge and a Ford Focus at the intersection of E. Ohio and S. Pickaway streets.
Report taken. Citation issued to driver of Unit 1. Fletcher's has both vehicles.
At 3:12 p.m., resident came on station to advised he found a wallet on the 500 block of E. Main Street.
Report taken.
Nov. 24
At 8:30 a.m., Medic 1 advised there is a male sleeping next to Speedway North. Medic 1 advised Speedway North would like the subject to be removed.
Male has gathered his belongings and sent on his way.
At 4:34 p.m., resident advised someone stole $100 and his medication from 100 block of W. Water Street.
Report taken.