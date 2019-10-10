Oct. 9
At 11:47 a.m., caller advised his employee called to say she has been in an accident and will be late for work and that the other person is trying to convince her to not call police. His employee is in a Gray Ford Taurus. They are on the Court St. side of Chase Bank.
Report taken and citation issued.
At 12:23 p.m., caller advised of finding needles in the parking lot of Donatos. The needles have been picked up, but need to be disposed of.
Needles have been disposed of.
At 2:09 p.m., person came on state advising he found a cell phone in the parking lot where he works.
Report taken.
At 2:48 p.m., disabled vehicle at corner of N. Pickaway and High streets.
Officer transported driver to her residence after her vehicle broke down.
At 3:20 p.m., caller advised someone riding a dirt bike on S. Scioto and Harrison streets and another one riding a four-wheeler are throwing gravel everywhere.
Both subjects were advised to stop riding in the road and only on land where they have permission.
At 5:31 p.m., caller advised someone stole several items from his shed on the 200 block of Logan St. and they must be living inside of it also. He said his granddaughter’s battery operated toy is gone, in addition to fishing poles, a ladder and more.
Report taken.
At 6:51 p.m., caller advised a male came to her door on Lewis Rd. accusing her of stealing his Jeep and then ended up across the street and is in an argument with someone.
Report taken, and arrest made on Kyle Wade.
At 7:14 p.m., caller advised of a domestic dispute going on between a male and female on Mace Dr.
Report taken, and arrest made on Brian Denbow.
At 7:26 p.m., caller advised a moving van hit the light pole as he was backing out and the pole shook on Glenmont Ct. Caller is sure there is damage done to it.
Report taken, and AEP has been advised.
At 9:51 p.m., caller on York St. advised someone must be living in her backyard and they tried lighting her grill and it caught fire and did some damage to other items, because they are melted. Caller advised this had to have happened sometime last night, because the grill was fine the night before.
Report taken on property damage.