Oct. 3
At 9:19 a.m., caller advised a window is broken out of her vehicle on the 200 block of Logan St. and a tire is flat.
Advised the caller there would be a call record.
At 10:09 a.m., person advised his Apple Ipad tablet was stolen from the vehicle while at the Watt Street Tavern yesterday. It had a red rubber case on it.
Report taken.
At 1:42 p.m., caller advised a Toyota Camry side swiped her at the traffic light at Lancaster Pk., but she kept going so she could follow her to the area of General Electric on Ohio St.
No report taken, very minor damage and drivers exchanged information.
At 6:10 p.m., caller requested an officer due to two female subjects stealing shoes at Shoe Sensation and getting into a four-door gray SUV with a big sticker in the back window. Caller stated neither female had teeth and one had blonde hair while the other had dark curly hair.
Report taken.
At 9:18 p.m., units marked out on 300 block of Town St. to arrest April Campfield for warrant out of the Circleville Police Department. Prisoner transported to Pickaway County Jail. Report taken.
At 10:18 p.m., caller requested an officer due to finding a wallet which had narcotics in it at Speedway North.
Report taken.
At 11:55 p.m., 911 transfer advised a female neighbor came to his apartment on Pontious Ln. saying a male had been shot and she needed help. The female said he was in a black car in the parking lot and he didn’t know where the male was shot, and he is barely breathing. The caller then advised the male had not been shot that he had shot up and it was possibly an overdose. Just prior to officer’s arrival, the female said he had taken Fentanyl.
Arrest made on Heath Z. Rowland for alleged possession and attempted assault on a police officer.
Report taken on overdose.
Oct. 4
At 4:39 a.m., caller requested to speak with an officer in reference of theft of money for a phone on the 100 block of Logan St.
Report taken on theft.
At 7 a.m., probation marked out with the U.S. Marshalls on 500 block of Mound St.
Warrant arrest made on Alicia Farleigh.
At 8:01 a.m., caller advised his job trailer was broken into and items were stolen on 1500 block of S. Court St.
Report taken.
At 8:08 a.m., probation marked out with the U.S. Marshalls on 100 block of Town St.
Warrant arrest made on Chris Coffenberger.
At 10:03 a.m., caller advised someone broke into her house on Stihl Ave. and stole items. She isn’t living there right now, but went there to get the rest of her belongings and things are gone.
Report taken.
At 11:44 a.m., inmate with a CPD warrant.
Arrest made on Jason Allen McNichols for warrant out of the Circleville Police Department. Prisoner transported to the Pickaway County Jail from the Franklin County Jail.
At 12:15 p.m., caller advised of a minor accident with no injuries on 1100 block of Northridge Rd.
Report taken on property damage.
At 12:56 p.m., caller advised that she is in a bread truck and has been in an accident at intersection of Kingston Pk. and E. Ohio St.
Report taken.
At 5:18 p.m., caller requested an officer due to a vehicle accident involving a white Chevrolet Cruze and Jeep Cherokee on the 900 block of S. Court St.
Oct. 5
At 3:39 p.m., caller requested an officer due to a group of juveniles who were witnessed destroying her solar lights and concrete swan on W. High St. Caller stated their may be a parent with the juveniles.
Report taken.
At 3:57 p.m., caller requested an officer due to a silver SUV that was parked in front on Logan St. for 30 minutes fully occupied.
Arrest made on Alexis Marie Linn Bane for alleged drug abuse instruments. Prisoner transported to the Pickaway County Jail.
At 10:05 p.m., arrest made on Robert L. Macklin for a warrant out of the Columbus Police Department on traffic stop on S. Court St. Prisoner transported to the Pickaway County Jail.
Report taken.
Oct. 6
At 10:24 a.m., male came on station advising he found a bank card in Ted Lewis Park.
Report taken on found property.
At 3:54 p.m., caller requested an officer after a female driving around E. Water St. in a light blue SUV in the neighborhood. Caller stated the vehicle was driving slowly and stopped to take photographs of her young daughters on bicycles.
Unable to locate vehicle. Officer spoke with caller.
At 7:44 p.m., caller requested an officer at the Rodeway Inn due to a television being stolen out of a room.
Report taken.
At 10:20 p.m., caller requested an officer due to two subjects actively stealing from the semi in the Pumpkin Show Park.
Arrest made on Rebekah Lynn Evans for warrant out of the Chillicothe Police Department. Prisoner transported to Pickaway County Jail. Report taken.