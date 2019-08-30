Aug. 28
At 12:52 a.m., caller on 100 block of Lewis Ave. requested an officer due to observing two suspicious subjects in the area pulling on car door handles and looking into vehicles. Caller stated she went out to approach them and they both took off running towards the area of Berger Hospital. Caller described males as wearing a black sweatshirt and red sweatshirt with their hoods up. One male had blonde hair.
Unable to locate fleeing subjects. Officer observed the subject’s dropped bags and then took off into the woods.
At 8:18 a.m., Caller on 100 block of Town St. advised two of her tires were punctured. She is at Walmart getting new tires right now, but will keep the two that were vandalized and call once she is home to take a report.
At 9:18 a.m, caller from Dynahoe Equipment and Tool Rental advised a customer had returned a trailer with damage done to it that was not present at the time of rental. They had attempted to contact the customer and was not able to make contact. They advised if they could get a hold of them that they did not wish to pursue any further action and requested if an officer could make contact and advise the customer to get hold of them.
Contact was made and advised individual to call Dynahoe Equipment and Tool Rental in reference to a trailer she had recently rented and damaged.
At 9:41 a.m., caller advised of a two-vehicle accident on W. Ohio Street. Second caller was involved in the accident and advised the other vehicle is an Orange Chevy. Caller advised this happened at the intersection at the Dairy Queen on S. Court St., but they pulled off to a side street at S. Court and Elm Ave.
Report taken and citation issued to Unit 1 driver.
At 12:31 p.m., caller on South Court St. advised two vehicles were heading south bound and were crashing into each other like they were in a demolition derby. He advised both were small, gold-colored vehicles. One vehicle pulled over in the south bound lane across from the Dairy Queen and its unoccupied and the other vehicle is gone and he isn’t sure where it went.
Advised it was a minor accident that both parties agreed not to file a report on.
At 3:12 p.m. Caller on 500 block of E. Ohio St. requested an officer due to a domestic altercation in which the male at this location became physical with her. Caller stated he then locked her out of the residence.
Arrest made on Shannon William Robert Blankenship III for domestic violence. Prisoner transported to Pickaway County Jail. Report taken.
At 4:18 p.m., caller on 100 block of Town St. requested an officer due to tires being slashed on her vehicle. Report taken.
At 5:20 p.m., caller at corner of S. Court St. and Town St. requested an officer due to subjects screaming at each other. Caller stated there were two females, a male and a young juvenile. No clothing description given.
Unable to locate subjects.
At 6:05 p.m., caller on 300 block of E. Mound St. advised of her wreath and wooden pumpkin being stolen from her porch. Caller stated she did have video footage of the incident.
Report taken.
At 6:51 p.m., caller requested an officer at Ted Lewis Park due to three juvenile males causing problems. Caller stated they were cursing in front of little children. Caller stated several parents attempted to tell them to knock off the profanity and the juveniles did not heed their advise.
Call handled. Juveniles advised.