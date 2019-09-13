Sept. 11
At 1:24 a.m., caller advised of unknown subjects in the house and he is scared. Upon inquiring further, caller requested officers be sent to Town St. before disconnecting the line.
Report taken. Several subjects were inebriated causing strife amongst each other.
At 6:33 a.m., caller requested an officer due to subjects occupying a red/gold/gray old GMC van. Caller stated he believes they are sleeping in the van on Nicholas Square Apartment's private lot.
Call handled, subjects advised to move along.
At 8:16 a.m., city administration received a complaint about furniture sitting out on the yard near the street on the 600 block of E. Mound St. for about three weeks.
Report taken.
At 8:55 a.m., caller was sent out by his company, who was subcontracted by Five Brother to do an inspection on a property on the 300 block of E. Ohio St. and found that the residence has been vandalized.
Report taken.
At 9:12 a.m., a Sutherland employee advised a customer wrote them a bad check.
Report taken.
At 1:38 p.m., caller requested an officer to dispose of an uncapped syringe lying next to the roadway at the intersection of S. Washington St. and Town St.
Needle has been disposed of.
At 1:50 p.m., caller on 200 block of Clark Dr. advised of a package that was stolen from his mailbox.
Caller wanted documentation, no report taken.
At 5:18 p.m., caller on Evergreen Ave. advised of a male walking around.
Male subject was advised on getting a permit to solicit.
At 7:19 p.m., caller advised there was a suspicious vehicle with Georgia tags parked across E. Franklin St. from his residence for two days. Last night, someone pulled up to the vehicle and let the air out of the tires and the windows were down.
Vehicle was impounded due to being reported as stolen.
At 7:20 p.m., caller requested an officer for a hit skip accident on Bell Station Road. Black Charger with red strikes was last seen on N. Court St. and was occupied by two males.
All units were advised.
At 7:33 p.m., caller advised someone came to the residence on 300 block of Barnes Ave. and broke into her vehicle, causing damage and stealing items from the vehicle.
Report taken.
At 7:38 p.m., caller advised there are juveniles riding a four-wheeler in the area and they were over at the park and the other children could not play, because they were riding throughout the park. She advised the juveniles then threw rocks at her neighbor's car and she is concerned there is going to be a fight due to the incident on Maplewood Ave.
There is no damage to the vehicle. Person advised.
At 7:51 p.m., advised his fiance had her rings stolen from her jewelry box. Advised the residence was not broke into, so it had to be someone they know who was at the house on Crites Rd. and took the rings.
Pickaway County Sheriff's Office advised and will be handling.
At 8:40 p.m., advised there is a black Chevy Silverado with silver stripe on the bottom tag that keeps driving by the 600 block of Elm Ave. all day.
Unable to locate.