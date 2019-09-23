Sept. 20
At 12:38 a.m., caller advised a male in a mint green SUV pulled into the lot and almost hit the building because the male is drunk. She advised that he is driving around the lot near the gas pumps and he just went out eastbound on Main St.
Unable to locate. Pickaway County Sheriff's Office was advised.
At 1:04 a.m., caller on S. Court St. advised they have a continuous issue with the neighbor who lives in the house next to the apartments peering in windows, walking down the halls of the apartments and looking for cigarettes. Caller advised it is an older white male with white hair and a white beard wearing a ballcap.
Resident was advised in reference to trespassing.
At 1:56 a.m., caller advised he can hear a male yelling at a female upstairs in the apartment on the 500 block of Nicholas Sq. Caller advised they woke him up and he can hear the female yelling for the male to stop.
Arrest made on Daniel Matheny, charged with domestic violence.
At 5:22 a.m., caller advised there is an unknown female on drugs trying to break into her residence on the 900 block of S. Washington St. Caller advised she is wearing a blue jacket and has whitish colored hair and is beating on the front door and the windows of her house.
Arrest made on Kelly J. Lambert.
At 6:56 a.m., caller advised someone left a duffel bag with pill bottles in front of her father's vehicle on the 300 block of Walnut St. She has brought the bag up onto the porch, so the officer can pick it up.
Report taken on recovered property.
At 8:02 a.m., Advised they have arrested Michael A. Manby on his warrant on the 600 block of S. Scioto St.
At 9:54 a.m., caller advised someone dumped a couch beside her dumpster on the 900 block of S. Court St.
Report taken on theft.
At 9:57 a.m., caller advised of a hit-skip accident at the intersection of N. Court St. and Water St.
Report taken, and citation issued to the male.
At 10:09 a.m., caller advised there are homeless individuals that are staying at the back of the property due to having clothing hanging in the trees, a laundry basket, and other items being left behind the business on the 1200 block of N. Court St.
The officer was unable to locate anyone at the location.
At 10:13 a.m., caller advised someone stole a pumpkin decoration off her property on the 500 block of E. Mound St. overnight.
Resident requested extra patrol.
At 11:20 a.m., caller requested an officer due to being advised of an individual stealing a package from his mailbox on the 300 block of Huston St.
Report taken.
At 11:20 a.m., advised of the US Marshall's bringing in a subject (Charles Kidwell) with a warrant out of our agency.
Warrant served to prisoner at the Pickaway County Jail.
At 3:28 p.m., caller requested an officer due to a female with gray hair panhandling at Lancaster Pk. and Watt St.
Call handled, and subject advised.
At 3:29 p.m., caller requested an officer to check on three subjects who were walking in the backyard of the 400 block of N. Pickaway St. and then proceeded down under the bridge near this location.
Arrest made on Colin Michael Walsh for warrant out of the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office. Prisoner transported to the Pickaway County Jail.
At 4:07 p.m., caller stated he was involved in a minor fender bender at the 200 block of E. Main St. and is in a red Ford Windstar.
Information obtained and unit already dispatched.
At 4:57 p.m., caller requested an officer due to subjects abandoning a bicycle across from her residence on Sunnyview Dr.
Report taken.
At 5:45 p.m., caller requested an officer due to an elderly male being pelted with rocks by juveniles on Walnut St.
Report taken.
At 6:51 p.m., caller requested extra patrol at his residence on Hayward St. and Ted Lewis Park due to a subject causing problems with him and his friend.
Information obtained. Caller also advised to make contact when the juvenile stars causing problems again.
At 7:12 p.m., caller requested documentation due to trespassing on his property on E. Mound St.
Incident documented.
At 8:46 p.m., caller advised of a subject that had been stabbed in the alley near this location on E. Union St.
Officers advised of a male subject being stabbed in the back. Subject is at Berger Hospital and is going to be life-flighted to Grant Hospital. Report taken.
At 10:48 p.m., caller requested an officer due to male subject recording and taking photographs at Pumpkin Show Park. Caller stated the male is in the vehicle behind him in a black Jeep. Caller stated he asked the male multiple times to leave and he refuses.
Call handled, and subject advised.
At 11:16 p.m., caller advised there has been a black Ford Ranger with no tags parked in front of his residence on the 500 block of S. Scioto St.
Report taken and vehicle impounded by Fletcher's.
At 11:36 p.m., caller advised Betsy S. Vangundy is outside yelling and threatening the neighbors on 100 block of W. Ohio St.
Arrest made on Betsy S. Vangundy. Report taken.