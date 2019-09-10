Sept. 9
At 5:29 a.m., caller at Rodeway Inn advised he left the door cracked to his room while he went to Walmart and when he returned the other person who is staying in the room locked the caller out. He would like to speak with an officer due to that and because someone stole two Social Security checks from him.
Report taken on theft.
At 10:49 a.m., caller from Pickaway Manor advised of a suspicious male in a white shirt and black hat in the wooded area between Pickaway Manor and Appleridge. Caller advised the male is acting suspicious and carrying an animal cage.
No report taken.
At 11:22 a.m., caller on 200 block of Clark Dr. advised that her fall decorations were stolen from outside of her residence.
Information obtained and the caller wanted documentation.
At 1 p.m., checked if male subject on 300 block of E. Mill St. is at this location that has a warrant out of Ross County.
Report taken on warrant arrest on Kenneth Hatfield.
At 1:38 p.m., caller advised he was at Job and Family Services on Walnut St. and someone assaulted him by hitting him.
Report taken.
At 2:36 p.m., caller advised someone stole her debit card out of a pocket in her bag at the Dollar General store on Lancaster Pike.
Report taken.
At 3:55 p.m., caller requested an officer to the 200 block of W. Main St. due to a tenant in the upstairs apartments sneaking in through his window and stealing his wallet along with an Under Armour book bag.
Arrest made on Gregory A. Hardman for theft. Prisoner transported to the Pickaway County Jail. Report taken.
At 4:04 p.m., caller stated juveniles stole her kid's bicycle from 300 block of Walnut St.
Report taken on theft.
At 6:36 p.m., caller requested an officer at Barthelmas Park due to two subjects cleaning out their vehicle and removing items and filling large trash cans with them. Caller stated they then put the filled up trash bags in the city park's trash barrels. Caller felt this was odd behavior and requested an officer to check on them.
Call handled. Subjects advised to not dump large amount of rubbish in the public parks.
At 9:15 p.m., caller on S. Pickaway St. requested an officer due to her neighbor clapping her hands excessively to annoy all the neighbors intentionally.
Call handled, both parties advised.
At 9:54 p.m., caller on S. Pickaway St. requested an officer back to this location, because the neighbor is now intentionally clapping her hands repetitively on the front porch.
Report taken.