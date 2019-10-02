Oct. 1
At 12:54 a.m., caller advised of a disturbance in the area of Sumpter Ave. Caller was not able to provide an exact location, but stated he could hear yelling and screaming.
Unable to locate.
At 1:10 a.m., caller advised of canines that have been barking for hours at the white residence across from this address on Logan St. Canines could be heard barking loudly in the background.
Information obtained.
At 10:22 a.m., officer cleared brush from Pearl and S. Pickaway streets.
Roadway is cleared.
At 10:24 a.m., caller advised she was behind a green Cadi and the driver of the Cadi almost hit her and almost ran up on the curb near Chase Bank, but by the time the caller got in contact with Circleville Police, the vehicle was almost out of the city's jurisdiction. Caller advised they were on U.S. Route 22 heading east and was out of the city limits.
Contacted the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol has a vehicle in the vicinity.
At 2:41 p.m., Chief Baer requested an officer to look for parked vehicles within the Pumpkin Show perimeter, specifically Watt St., that have grass or weeds growing up around them, which makes it obvious that they do not run or have not been moved in quite some time. He is hoping to get these vehicles moved out soon before Pumpkin Show starts.
Information obtained and units advised.
At 4:23 p.m., caller requested an officer after witnessing an altercation on Clinton St. in between Mill and Union streets. Caller stated a female in an old orange truck was actively in a dispute with two males riding motorcycles. Caller advised the female took off southbound in the truck and the two males followed her and made threats to cause her bodily harm. Caller advised all of them were traveling southbound towards Walnut St. with high rates of speed.
Report taken on threats and unable to locate males.
At 6:36 p.m., caller requested an officer at Ted Lewis Park due to four juveniles dismantling the skate ramp and placing the parts in a Walmart shopping cart.
Call handled and juveniles were attempting to move the ramp to another side of the park. Juveniles advised to put it back.
At 7:03 p.m., caller requested an officer due to a group of homeless people setting up camp behind the 1200 block of N. Court St. with a gray truck.
Checked okay. Minister is out with them giving them food and possibly setting up to where they can get into a homeless shelter.
At 9:14 p.m., caller requested an officer to check on two broken down vehicles described as a black minivan and Chevrolet on Logan St. Caller advised both had expired plates.
Both vehicles impounded by Pickaway Towing for expired plates. Report taken, and parking citation issued to both vehicles.
At 9:15 p.m., caller requested an officer due to a physical altercation happening at S. Washington and Logan streets. Caller was third party and had no descriptions to give.
No report taken. Verbal with no altercation. Parties advised to stay separated for the evening.