Sept. 13
Caller at 2:04 a.m. advised of a Gray Ford F-150 with ladder racks and brush in bed was just stolen on state Route 56 and was last seen heading westbound.
Unable to locate.
At 2:27 a.m., caller advised of a small white car with temp tags that struck two parked cars at the corner of Scioto St. and Main St, and left the scene. The vehicle went southbound on S. Scioto St. and turned onto W. Franklin St.
Report taken on hit skip accident.
At 6:51 a.m., caller from Little Bear Market advised there is an older male that was collecting cans on the property earlier, however, now he is walking around the business beating on the side of the building. She isn't sure if the male is mad about something or what he is doing, but would like an officer to check him. She advised he was last seen in the area of the dumpsters near the car wash and has a bicycle with him.
Unable to locate.
At 9:29 a.m., caller advised of a female who is tweeking and was in in the roadway wearing a hat at the intersection of Ohio St. and Kingston Pk., wearing sunglasses, sweat pants and carrying a purse or back pack.
Unable to locate.
At 2:57 p.m., caller advised someone broke into his apartment on the 400 block of Lancaster Pk.
Report taken.
At 4:58 p.m., officer advised he was in pursuit of a motorcycle driving at a high rate of speed. Driver has blonde hair and a black shirt with the No. 23 on it. The motorcycle had a wide tire on the back.
Report taken. Officer was unable to see license plate and he terminated the pursuit at Rhoad's Farm Market. Pickaway County Sheriff's Office advised.
At 10:28 p.m., caller advised that people across the street from her residence on Kingston Ct. are drunk and throwing firecracker at resident's door.
Subjects have been advised.
At 11:35 p.m., caller advised there are people outside shining flashlights in her windows and messing around her vehicle on E. Ohio St.
Unable to locate anyone in the area. The residence checks okay.
Sept. 14
At 12:56 a.m., caller advised a person is outside drink, pounding on the windows of a residence on the 300 block of E. High St. Caller advised she has a restraining order against the person and she is not supposed to be there.
Report taken on violation of a protection order.
At 5:31 p.m., caller reported two male juveniles were shooting BB guns in the area and she believed they shot at her car.
Report taken, and juvenile brought to station to be released to family member.
At 11:20 p.m., advised the male the officers were out with earlier (wearing long sleeve shirt and black pants) just kicked the doors open to Roosters and has been headbutting the doors and windows of the location. He is now over near the Rodeway Inn.
Arrest made on Kyle Wilkerson.
Report taken.
At 11:32 p.m., caller on 800 block of Clinton St. advised she came home and the upstairs of her residence has been destroyed. She advised Jordan Beck is responsible and is refusing to leave the house.
Arrest made on Jordan C. Beck.
The male was transported to the Pickaway County Jail.
Sept. 15
At 7:40 a.m., caller advised he is the care taker at the General Electric plant and he saw a male walking westbound by the plant wearing all black, carrying a backpack and he pulled out a pistol and fired shots at a cat.
Report taken, and juvenile released in his uncle care.
At 2:19 p.m., caller advised that someone is threatening him with a hammer on Ray Ave.
Report taken.
At 5:14 p.m., caller advised someone gave his juvenile daughter two fake $100 bills.
Report taken.
At 5:18 p.m., caller advised she heard that there are some kids setting pine cones on fire and throwing them on the 500 block of Lincoln Ave.
Unable to locate.
At 5:32 p.m., resident came in station advising that she had another nail in her tire at her house. This happened recently and she also had both rear tires slashed recently.
She just wanted documentation.
At 8:37 p.m., caller advised of a motorcycle and car accident in front of her property on the 500 block of E. Main St. Advised the rider of the motorcycle was thrown from the bike and is advising he has an injury to his wrist and is limping.
Second call received on accident.
Report taken on injury accident. Driver cited. Medic in service on a refusal.
At 8:41 p.m., caller from Little Bear Market advised someone keeps beating on the side of the building.
Unable to locate anyone in the area.
At 11:02 p.m., caller advised there were two juveniles on skateboards that were possibly smoking weed in the Pumpkin Show Park on N. Court St. Caller could smell the odor. He advised that the two males left the area and were heading in the direction of Boost Mobile.
All units were advised to have extra patrols in the area.