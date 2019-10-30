Oct. 29
At 12:56 a.m., caller advised the clerk asked her to call due to a coffee pot having exposed wires and they are unable to unplug the machine at Speedway East. She advised there is an odor of electrical burning inside.
Circleville Fire Department dispatched and handling.
At 5:41 a.m., caller advised there is a male sleeping inside the three-sided structure next to the alley and he would like for him to leave the premises.
The male was advised reference private property and has been sent on his way. The officer advised there is no visible signage reference the park being private property.
At 5:58 a.m., caller advised someone busted the back window out of her vehicle on the 100 block of Margaret Ln.
Report taken on criminal damage.
At 6:36 a.m., caller advised of a reckless op that pulled into Speedway East. The vehicle is a Dodge truck and was unable to maintain lanes on US 22 East.
Unable to locate the vehicle.
At 10:07 a.m., called advised she has a dead possum on the street in front of her residence on the 100 block of Fairview Blvd.
Information obtained. Contact was made with Brenda Short and she advised she will get ahold of the service department to have them pick it up.
At 12:45 p.m., caller advised of being assaulted on the 100 block of W. High St. Caller stated she was only shoving him.
Report taken. Arrest made on Frankie Tate for child support warrant out of the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Department.
At 1:10 p.m., caller needed a report due to having their Rumpke trash cans stolen on the 100 block of Pontious Ln. There is a business that is inside the house.
Report taken.
At 7:02 p.m., unit marked out on 700 block of Maplewood Ave.
Arrest made on Paige Nicole Chapman for warrant out of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Prisoner transported to Pickaway County Jail awaiting extradition. Report taken.
At 9:58 p.m., caller requested an officer due to a lot of debris in the roadway on the 100 block of Mingo St.
Officer on scene advising of a hit-skip on a parked unoccupied vehicle. Report taken.
At 10:06 p.m., caller requested an officer due to her welder being stolen sometime in the evening from the 400 block of N. Scioto St.
Report taken.
At 11:30 p.m., caller advised her kids were downstairs and she was upstairs and they messaged her saying someone was trying to get in the back door of the house on the 500 block of N. Court St. The caller came down and walked to the back door and saw neighbor running through her backyard and into alley wearing a black hoodie and dark pants. She stated he went back over to his residence and was standing on his back porch watching her. She advised she not see the male now but would like an officer.
Report taken, and male was advised to stay away from the residence.